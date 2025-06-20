Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pediatric ward closure at Kelowna hospital will likely extend beyond 6 weeks

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 9:11 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna General Hospital pediatrics ward closure update'
Kelowna General Hospital pediatrics ward closure update
WATCH: While the fourth week of the planned six-week closure of the Kelowna General Hospital pediatrics ward wraps up, we're learning how many sick or injured children have been sent to other hospitals for treatment. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

What was supposed to be  a six-week closure of the pediatric ward at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) will likely extend beyond that.

“The service interruption itself is really stressful for parents but the uncertainty is even more frustrating,” said Gavin Dew, Conservative MLA for Kelowna-Mission.

With the closure of the 10-bed unit now in its fourth week, Interior Health (IH) is still unable to say when it will reopen.

In a statement to Global News, IH CEO Susan Brown stated, “Interior Health leadership is fully committed to restoring full services and the entire team at Kelowna General Hospital are committed to addressing the current challenges and reopening the unit as quickly as possible.”

Brown went on to say that reopening will happen as soon as it is safe and feasible but stopped short of providing a more concrete timeline other than stating, “to build towards reopening, one new pediatrician is starting this summer with two more joining in September.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna General Hospital pediatric unit’s troubled history'
Kelowna General Hospital pediatric unit’s troubled history

The ward closed on May 26 so that the few pediatricians left working at the hospital would be available to cover critical services, such as high-risk deliveries.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Since the ward’s closure, 14 young patients have needed a hospital admission and had to be transferred to other hospitals.

Five of those patients were transferred to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, nearly 170 km away.

The other transfers involved hospitals in Vernon and Penticton.

“That’s just not acceptable especially for how fast and big Kelowna is growing to not have that for people,” said Brent Watson, a Kelowna father of two young children.

“I just can’t get my head wrapped around it.”

Story continues below advertisement

KGH doctors have gone public in recent weeks, claiming the current crisis is the result of an inadequate staffing model that often has one pediatrician on shift and makes it impossible to properly care for all the children needing their attention.

However, they say the calls for change were ignored for years and prompted specialists to resign.

Trending Now

Those resignations culminated in occasional service disruptions and now the lengthy pediatric ward closure.

“Now that they’ve started speaking out, they’ve started asking for better,” Dew said. “I don’t think this is going to stop until there’s a really serious reset in the system.”

That reset many doctors say has to in part involve dual pediatrician coverage 24/7.

Click to play video: 'Calls for Interior Health CEO to step down'
Calls for Interior Health CEO to step down

On Friday, Global News asked IH if it will commit to the change.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been moving to that split service delivery model for some time, with contracts, compensation and other solutions in place to support it, with the goal of having pediatricians assigned to both areas, one each at both the NICU and the pediatrics unit,” Brown stated.

“We remain committed to ensure all potential compensation strategies are in place to enable the additional capacity in the pediatrics unit and support a collaborative and sustainable model.”

Brown is slated to retire in December.

There have been calls from the BC Conservatives to fast-track the leadership transition in order for a new CEO to begin implementing long-term solutions to the crisis.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices