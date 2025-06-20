Forecast for heavy rain, snow forces road closures in Waterton Lakes National Park

Send this page to someone via email

With a weekend storm expected to bring heavy rain and the possibility of snow to some parts of southern Alberta, Parks Canada has been forced to temporarily close several roads in Waterton Lakes National Park.

A rainfall warning, issued by Environment Canada for the area around Waterton, calls for heavy rain to start falling Friday afternoon and continue into the weekend, before tapering off Saturday night.

The temperature is also expected to drop, which could cause the rain to turn to snow over higher elevations.

Parks Canada said up to 200 mm of precipitation, including up to 10 cm of snow could fall during the storm.

View image in full screen Parks Canada warns that up to 200 millimetres of precipitation, including up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in the area around the Akamina and Red Rock Parkways, on the west side of Wateron Lakes National Park. Global News

In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, Parks officials have decided to temporarily close the Akamina Parkway and the Red Rock Parkway to vehicle traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

The two roads are located on the west side of Waterton National Park and are popular scenic drives for tourists.

View image in full screen A map from 511Alberta shows the location (in red) of the Akamina and Red Rock Parkways, in Waterton Lakes National Park, that have been closed because of the storm forecast to hit the area this weekend. 511Alberta

Parks Canada warns the heavy precipitation could cause slides of rock and debris in areas of steep terrain as it did when the area was hit by a strong storm in 2023.

View image in full screen Parks Canada warns the heavy rain and snow forecast for the area around Waterton Lakes National Park could cause slides of rocks and debris, similar to another storm in 2023. Global News

Strong winds are also expected, which could also cause tree damage, especially in areas that have been previously damaged by forest fires.

Story continues below advertisement

If any rescue operations were needed, Parks Canada warns they could be challenging in such inclement weather.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The two roads are scheduled to remain closed until the storm has passed and Parks Canada crews have had time to assess and repair any damage.