Forecast for heavy rain, snow forces road closures in Waterton Lakes National Park

With a weekend storm expected to bring heavy rain and the possibility of snow to some parts of southern Alberta, Parks Canada has been forced to temporarily close several roads in Waterton Lakes National Park.
A rainfall warning, issued by Environment Canada for the area around Waterton, calls for heavy rain to start falling Friday afternoon and continue into the weekend, before tapering off Saturday night.
The temperature is also expected to drop, which could cause the rain to turn to snow over higher elevations.
Parks Canada said up to 200 mm of precipitation, including up to 10 cm of snow could fall during the storm.
In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, Parks officials have decided to temporarily close the Akamina Parkway and the Red Rock Parkway to vehicle traffic.
The two roads are located on the west side of Waterton National Park and are popular scenic drives for tourists.
Parks Canada warns the heavy precipitation could cause slides of rock and debris in areas of steep terrain as it did when the area was hit by a strong storm in 2023.
Strong winds are also expected, which could also cause tree damage, especially in areas that have been previously damaged by forest fires.
If any rescue operations were needed, Parks Canada warns they could be challenging in such inclement weather.
Get breaking National news
The two roads are scheduled to remain closed until the storm has passed and Parks Canada crews have had time to assess and repair any damage.
Comments