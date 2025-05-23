Menu

Headline link
Canada

Researchers confirm 1st tornado of 2025 in Ontario has touched down

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 12:12 pm
1 min read
1st tornado of the season confirmed by Environment Canada
Canada has its first confirmed tornado of the year, and it was spotted in southern Alberta. It happened near the town of Rolling Hills, about two hours southeast of Calgary. Norma Ried headed to the area to hear from witnesses firsthand. – Apr 14, 2025
Tornado season is officially underway in Ontario as the first one touched down near Woodstock, Ont., a week ago, according to weather researchers.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) at Western University said Thursday that an EFO tornado — the lowest level on the tornado severity index — touched down in Lakeside, Ont., at around 3 a.m. on May 16.

In a blog post on NTP’s website, the group says that “only trees and a power pole were damaged along the tornado’s narrow path” and that no injuries were reported.

A map, courtesy of the Northern Tornadoes Project, shows where the tornado touched down. View image in full screen
A map, courtesy of the Northern Tornadoes Project, shows where the tornado touched down. Northern Tornadoes Project

The NTP estimated that wind speeds reached up to 115 km/h while it touched down for 3.6 kilometres with a width of 160 metres.

The NTP had previously reported that there was an EFO downburst about 45 minutes prior to the tornado down the highway in Chatham. The downburst left behind damage to several barns and farm buildings as well as power poles and trees in the area.

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell explained the difference between the two weather events.

“A downburst is wind that descends from a thunderstorm and fans out when it reaches the ground while a tornado that is wind converging at the surface and then rising into the storm,” he said. “The damage pattern is different for the two events but in this case the wind speeds are similar.

“Tornado damage is often narrow and chaotic (in several directions). Downbust wind damage can be more widespread but it’s mostly in the same direction.”

While this is the first confirmed tornado of the year in Ontario, there have been five others across the country in 2025 so far, including one in Vanderhoof, B.C., on Wednesday.

There were 129 tornados across Canada in 2025, according to NTP, with 60 of those occurring in Ontario.

Trees damaged by the tornado are shown in a drone photo. (Northern Tornadoes Project). (Northern Tornadoes Project) View image in full screen
Trees damaged by the tornado are shown in a drone photo. (Northern Tornadoes Project). (Northern Tornadoes Project). Northern Tornadoes Project
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

