Canada

3 debris fields left after downpour, rockslides at Waterton Lakes National Park

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 6:33 pm
Akamina rockslide in Waterton Lakes National Park on June 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Akamina rockslide in Waterton Lakes National Park on June 12, 2023. Courtesy: Parks Canada
Parks Canada staff have been able to survey the damage at Waterton Lakes National Park after more than 50 millimetres of rain fell in a two-hour period Sunday night.

There are at least three debris fields covering Akamina Parkway along Crandell Mountain, the federal agency said Tuesday.

“Two of these slides are significant in size and will require heavy equipment to clear,” said Dallas Meidinger, a manager with Parks Canada’s Waterton Lakes Field Unit. “Bear’s Hump trail and parking lot was also struck by a large debris slide. Red Rock Parkway was less affected, however debris is covering the road in several places.”

Akamina rockslide in Waterton Lakes National Park on June 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Akamina rockslide in Waterton Lakes National Park on June 12, 2023. Courtesy: Parks Canada

The rain poured down at around 9 p.m. Sunday, hitting the area around Waterton townsite and Crandell Mountain.

Rockslides were observed and Parks Canada decided to close the area for safety reasons and to determine the risk of further slides and flooding.

Crandell Mountain rockslide at Waterton Lakes National Park on June 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Crandell Mountain rockslide at Waterton Lakes National Park on June 12, 2023. Courtesy: Parks Canada
Hiking trails and backcountry campgrounds in the national park were closed due to flooding concerns.

A bulletin posted on Monday explained all hiking trails in Waterton Lakes National Park were closed with the exception of Townsite and Kootenai Brown Trail along with Townsite Lakeshore Trail.

Waterton Lakes National Park on Monday, June 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Waterton Lakes National Park on Monday, June 12, 2023. Courtesy: Parks Canada

Five people were rescued from the area, Meidinger said.

After assessing the damage, Parks Canada has reopened additional areas of the park.

Currently, it is safe to travel to Waterton Lakes and explore open areas. The south and east portions of the park have opened, including several trails and backcountry campgrounds. The Waterton townsite and surrounding areas remain open as well.

The majority of the northwest portions of the park remain closed, including both Akamina and Red Rock Parkway and trails accessible from these.

Akamina rockslide in Waterton Lakes National Park on June 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Akamina rockslide in Waterton Lakes National Park on June 12, 2023. Courtesy: Parks Canada

On Tuesday, Parks Canada will take a closer look at the trail network and see if — and how — it’s possible to reopen Red Rock Parkway.

“While Akamina will likely be closed for an extended period, Red Rock Parkway suffered less damage and a shorter closure is anticipated,” Parks Canada said.

Meidinger said the situation is evolving and daily updates will be provided.

