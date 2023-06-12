Parks Canada closes trails in Waterton Lakes National Park due to flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada closed off hiking trails and backcountry campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park due to flooding concerns.

In a bulletin posted on Monday, all hiking trails in Waterton Lakes National Park were closed with the exception of Townsite and Kootenai Brown Trail along with Townsite Lakeshore Trail.

Red Rock and Akamina parkways were also closed, along with all backcountry campgrounds.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Parks Canada said the area is closed because of debris from a recent rain event.

Violators may be charged under the Canada National Parks Act with a maximum penalty of $25,000.