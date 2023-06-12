Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Parks Canada closes trails in Waterton Lakes National Park due to flooding

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 9:01 pm
Parks Canada closed off hiking trails and backcountry campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park due to flooding concerns. View image in full screen
Parks Canada closed off hiking trails and backcountry campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park due to flooding concerns. Parks Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parks Canada closed off hiking trails and backcountry campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park due to flooding concerns.

In a bulletin posted on Monday, all hiking trails in Waterton Lakes National Park were closed with the exception of Townsite and Kootenai Brown Trail along with Townsite Lakeshore Trail.

Red Rock and Akamina parkways were also closed, along with all backcountry campgrounds.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Parks Canada said the area is closed because of debris from a recent rain event.

Violators may be charged under the Canada National Parks Act with a maximum penalty of $25,000.

In a bulletin posted on Monday, all hiking trails in Waterton Lakes National Park were closed with the exception of Townsite and Kootenai Brown Trail along with Townsite Lakeshore Trail. View image in full screen
In a bulletin posted on Monday, all hiking trails in Waterton Lakes National Park were closed with the exception of Townsite and Kootenai Brown Trail along with Townsite Lakeshore Trail. Provided by Parks Canada.
AlbertaParks CanadaWaterton Lakes National ParkWatertonWaterton National Parkparks canada bulletinwaterton national park flooding
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content