Tornado warning issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan Thursday

Parts of southern Saskatchewan were placed under severe weather warnings on Thursday afternoon, with potential for tornadoes in parts of the province’s southeast.
At 4:20 p.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for the following areas in southern Saskatchewan:
- M. of Coalfields including Bienfait and North Portal
- M. of Enniskillen including Oxbow and Northgate
Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible according to Environment Canada.
“This thunderstorm is north of Hirsch and is moving southeast and 50 km/h This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” the warning states.
“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”
Get daily National news
Environment Canada said to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet for protection.
The latest information on active weather warnings can be found on the Environment Canada website.
Comments