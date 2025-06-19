Menu

Tornado warning issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan Thursday

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 7:12 pm
1 min read
A tornado warning has been issued for southern Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
A tornado warning has been issued for southern Saskatchewan. Global News
Parts of southern Saskatchewan were placed under severe weather warnings on Thursday afternoon, with potential for tornadoes in parts of the province’s southeast.

At 4:20 p.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for the following areas in southern Saskatchewan:

  • M. of Coalfields including Bienfait and North Portal
  • M. of Enniskillen including Oxbow and Northgate

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible according to Environment Canada.

A tornado east of Regina on June 19, 2025. View image in full screen
A tornado east of Regina on June 19, 2025. Global News
“This thunderstorm is north of Hirsch and is moving southeast and 50 km/h This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” the warning states.

“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Environment Canada said to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet for protection.

The latest information on active weather warnings can be found on the Environment Canada website.

