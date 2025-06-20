Police fatally shoot dog during incident in Ontario city

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Windsor, Ont., are investigating after an officer fatally shot a dog during a call Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man in crisis on the 2800 block of Tecumseh Road West.

According to police, the man resisted arrest, assaulted one officer and threatened to kill another when officers arrived. Police used a stun gun to try to gain control of the situation.

During the incident, police say the man ordered his pitbull mix to attack the officers. The dog bit at least one officer.

After non-lethal efforts failed to stop the attack, police shot the animal.

A 45-year-old man was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act and also arrested on several charges, including assaulting a police officer, uttering threats to cause death and failing to comply with a release order.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.