Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Connor McDavid won’t rush Edmonton Oilers contract extension, says winning is top priority

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2025 2:24 pm
1 min read
Oilers superstar Connor McDavid reflects on another disappointing finish in the Stanley Cup Final, and says he's not in any rush to make any contract decisions now, says he needs to take some time to regroup, and talk to his agent and family.
Two days after losing in the Stanley Cup final, Connor McDavid says he’s not in a rush to make a decision about his future.

The Edmonton Oilers captain, widely considered the best player in the world, is entering the final season of an eight-year, US$100-million contract next season.

McDavid becomes eligible to sign an extension on July 1, but says there’s no need to place a timeline on it.

The Oilers fell in six games to the Panthers, losing to Florida in the final for the second consecutive year.

McDavid says winning will be his top priority when he considers a contract extension.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner as league MVP produced 26 goals and 74 assists in 67 games this past season before piling up 33 points in 22 playoff contests.

“Winning would be at the top of the list,” McDavid told reporters Thursday as Oilers players cleaned out their lockers.

“It’s the most important thing. If I feel that there’s a good window to win here, over and over again, then signing is no problem.

“It’s only been a couple of days. I’m sure we’ll get into it over the course of the next couple of weeks, but I’m not in a rush to make any decision, so I don’t think that there needs to be any timeline. I know people are going to look at that July 1 day and be looking to see if there’s anything done. But for me, I’m just not in a rush that way.”

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

