Connor McDavid won’t rush Edmonton Oilers contract extension, says winning is top priority

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after losing in the Stanley Cup final, Connor McDavid says he’s not in a rush to make a decision about his future.

The Edmonton Oilers captain, widely considered the best player in the world, is entering the final season of an eight-year, US$100-million contract next season.

McDavid becomes eligible to sign an extension on July 1, but says there’s no need to place a timeline on it.

The Oilers fell in six games to the Panthers, losing to Florida in the final for the second consecutive year.

McDavid says winning will be his top priority when he considers a contract extension.

Story continues below advertisement

The three-time Hart Trophy winner as league MVP produced 26 goals and 74 assists in 67 games this past season before piling up 33 points in 22 playoff contests.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Winning would be at the top of the list,” McDavid told reporters Thursday as Oilers players cleaned out their lockers.

“It’s the most important thing. If I feel that there’s a good window to win here, over and over again, then signing is no problem.

“It’s only been a couple of days. I’m sure we’ll get into it over the course of the next couple of weeks, but I’m not in a rush to make any decision, so I don’t think that there needs to be any timeline. I know people are going to look at that July 1 day and be looking to see if there’s anything done. But for me, I’m just not in a rush that way.”

— More to come…