Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver in B.C. hit and run sentenced in unrelated sexual assault of a minor

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 5:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man behind bars for fatal hit-and-run sentenced for unrelated sex assault'
Man behind bars for fatal hit-and-run sentenced for unrelated sex assault
A man already behind bars for a high profile fatal hit-and-run is back in court. Alexandre Romero Arata is set to be sentenced Thursday for the sexual assault of a minor in a separate case. Troy Charles has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WARNING: Details in this case may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A man already behind bars for a high-profile hit and run in which an Irish student was killed has been sentenced to three more years in jail in an unrelated case.

Alexandre Romero-Arata is set to be sentenced for the sexual assault of a minor in a separate case.

Click to play video: 'Sex assault trial begins for Alexandre Romero-Arata'
Sex assault trial begins for Alexandre Romero-Arata

This sentence comes on the third anniversary of a collision in Kitsilano that left 24-year-old Eoghan Byrne dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Romero-Arata pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death in that 2022 case and was sentenced to five years in prison and an eight-year driving ban.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Thursday, he was sentenced in an unrelated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. He was convicted by a jury in December 2023 for the incident that took place in a Vancouver hotel in 2021.

The jury heard that the assault involved choking the victim, pulling her hair and slapping her on the face and breasts.

In a statement, the victim’s mother said that what was done to her daughter was inexcusable and shattered their lives.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Shocking video released at fatal hit and run sentencing hearing'
Shocking video released at fatal hit and run sentencing hearing

In the crash that killed Bryne, the court heard that Romero-Arata had been drinking, was driving at speeds of up to 152 km/h and ran multiple red lights. Video recorded by a passenger in his vehicle showed him, at one point, saying, “I ain’t stopping for no red light.”

Story continues below advertisement

After the deadly collision, Romero-Arata fled the scene and then falsely reported his vehicle as stolen.

In the sexual assault case, the Crown and defence agreed that any sentence should be served after he is finished serving his sentence for the fatal hit and run.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices