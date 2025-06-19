Search underway in Lethbridge for teen presumed drowned in Oldman river

Send this page to someone via email

Search and rescue crews in Lethbridge have resumed their search for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Oldman River on Wednesday night.

Police said Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services were called out around 7 p.m. to reports that the teen went under the water while attempting to swim across the river near the High Level Bridge and failed to resurface.

Police deployed a drone and began an aerial search while the Lethbridge fire department launched a boat equipped with sonar equipment to help search the water.

Members of the Lethbridge Search and Rescue Association were also called to help search the banks of the river.

View image in full screen Search and rescue crews resumed searching the waters and banks of the Oldman River, near Lethbridge, on Thursday morning after a 17-year-old boy went into the water Wednesday night and is presumed drowned. Global News

The operations were suspended when darkness set in, making it too dangerous to continue.

Search crews resumed their work early Thursday morning and have cordoned off a large area near the High Level Bridge that police are asking the public to avoid.

View image in full screen Lethbridge police have cordoned off a large area near the High Level Bridge and are asking the public to avoid the section while the search continues the search for a teen boy who is presumed to have drowned. Global News

Officers have interviewed several witnesses and said they are offering support to the family of the teen.