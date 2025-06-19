Edmonton Elks host the Montreal Alouettes in their 2025 home opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks got off on the wrong foot in their season-opening loss to the B.C. Lions a couple of weeks ago.

Now, the Elks will look to make a good impression on home-turf as they welcome the 2-0 Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night which is the 2025 home opener for the green and gold on Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Edmonton is coming off a Week 2 bye and would like to break a trend over the last three seasons of starting a new season with consecutive losses.

The Elks in 2022 started 0-3, 0-9 in 2023, and 0-7 in the 2024 before earning their first win of the season.

On June 7 against the Lions, the Elks held a 7-3 at the half, but were then out-scored 28-7 in the second half, leading to a 31-14 loss.

Elks head coach Mark Kilam says the team took a good look at itself during the Week 2 bye to ensure they have a good bounceback performance on Thursday.

“We have to improve on the things that we didn’t do well, that’s what game one shows you,” Kilam said.

“You go into Game 1 and there’s some mystery there because you’re not sure what your going to look like and what everyone is going to run. We’ve had pleny of time to comb through the things that we need to improve on in a three phases and that’s what were trying to build on.”

The Alouettes come to Edmonton having played well in all three phases. They have out-scored opponents 67-28 and the defence has forced seven turnovers in two games including a pick-6 last week in their win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Elks will have their starting right tackle Brett Boyko back in the lineup on Thursday after missing the season-opener in Vancouver with a hamstring injury. Offensive lineman Jaxon Morkin will come off the roster and has been placed on the Elks practice roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Running back: Justin Rankin (Fullback: Tanner Green)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, Mark Korte, David Beard, Gregor MacKellar, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Steven Dunbar, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Arkell Smith, Kaion Julien-Grant, Zach Mathis

Defence

Defensive line: Brandon Barlow, Jared Brinkman, Jake Ceresna, Robbie Smith

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Kordell Jackson

Defensive backs: Devodric Bynum, Manny Rugamba, Royce Metchie, Kobe Williams, Tyrell Ford

You can hear the Elks home-opener on Thursday night between the Elks and Alouettes on 880 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Courtney Theriault at 5:30 p.m.

The opening kickoff from Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 7 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action.

Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.