Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

B.C. Lions dump visiting Edmonton Elks 31-14 in season opener

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2025 2:21 am
5 min read
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and the B.C. Lions opened their CFL season with a 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

“They had some answers, definitely, for what we were doing,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.

“I thought we gassed out a little bit on defence. We need to maintain a few more drives on offence to help those guys out. But really there were errors in all three phases, and we are a three phase football team, so there’s definitely things we need to get better at in all three phases.”

The Canadian quarterback went 27-for-36 on his passing attempts, linking up with Stanley Berryhill III twice in the end zone. Justin McInnis caught his first TD of the year and James Butler drove in another major.

Veteran kicked Sean Whyte contributed a 22-yard field goal for the Lions, who played their first game under rookie head coach Buck Pierce.

Story continues below advertisement

Elks quarterback Tre Ford put up 178 passing yards, connecting on 17 of his 27 attempts and throwing one interception. He was sacked twice.

“I don’t think we did fantastic offensively,” Tre said.

“I think we were stuck in a lot of second and longs, which isn’t a good situation for offence, so we’ve got to do better on first down. But a lot of that stuff comes back on me, right, I’m the quarterback. I have to make some more things happen out there for us.”

Cody Fajardo chalked up two short-yardage rushing majors for Edmonton, who also have a first-year head coach in Mark Kilam.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performed for the announced crowd of 52,837 fans before kickoff.

The game got off to a promising start for the Lions with Rourke and his teammates steadily working the ball up the field to give B.C. a first down at Edmonton’s two-yard line.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chase Brice came in for short yardage duty and appeared to stretch the ball into the end zone on third down. A review by the command centre, though, determined the QB went down before getting the ball across the line.

Ford struggled early, going 0-for-3 on his first attempts of the game before connecting with Zach Mathias for a six-yard gain on his fourth attempt of the night.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton got on the board with just over three minutes left in the first quarter when Cody Grace sent a 66-yard punt into the end zone for a rouge.

B.C. again came within inches of a touchdown early in the second frame when Rourke threaded a crisp pass to Jevon Cottoy directly under the uprights. The Canadian receiver fumbled the ball, then stared at his gloves in apparent disbelief.

Whyte posted the home side’s first points of the night, booting a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

The Elks took control again midway through the second quarter when Fajardo muscled his way through traffic for a one-yard rushing major. Vincent Blanchard missed the convert and Edmonton went up 7-3.

The score stood at the end of the first half after the Elks kicker sent a 49-yard field goal attempt wide in the final seconds of the frame.

B.C. came alive early in the second half, stringing together a possession that ended with Rourke escaping the pocket, taking a few steps and sailing a 34-yard pass to Stanley Berryhill in the end zone.

Whyte made the convert and the Lions jumped out to a 10-7 advantage.

Trending Now

Edmonton had an opportunity to level the score minutes later when Blanchard lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but the kick again went wide.

Story continues below advertisement

Rourke proved on the next possession that he’s a dual threat, rushing for 13 yards on one play and 22 on another.

He capped the drive with a 37-yard lob to Berryhill under the uprights and another convert from Whyte increased the Lions’ lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

Ford responded with some fast feet of his own in the dying seconds of the third quarter. The 27-year-old Canadian deftly darted around midfield to avoid multiple sack attempts and got a 37-yard pass off to Justin Rankin, who similarly snuck past several B.C. defenders before being felled at the three-yard line.

Edmonton opened the fourth with Fajardo powering through traffic for his second touchdown of the night. Blanchard sent the convert through the uprights to cut the Elks’ deficit to three points.

B.C. kept pressing and launched a seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive, capped by a 17-yard pass from Rourke to McInnis in the end zone.

McInnis, who hails from Pierrefonds, Que., led the CFL in receiving yards last season with 1,469.

The Lions defence got to work next with linebacker Ben Hladik picking off Ford’s pass and dashing 61 yards to put his team back in prime scoring position.

B.C. capitalized with Rourke handing off to running back Butler, who sprinted into the end zone for the home side’s fourth touchdown of the night. Another convert from Whyte put the Lions ahead 31-14.

Story continues below advertisement

A massive 92-yard kickoff return by Javon Leake looked to cut Edmonton’s deficit midway through the fourth, but Elks linebacker Josiah Schakel was called for an illegal block on the play.

NOTES

Lions linebacker Jeremy Lewis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens (foot) did not return for the second half. … The game marked the first time two Canadian quarterbacks have started and gone head to head in a CFL season opener.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 19.

Lions: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Sports

B.C. Lions dump visiting Edmonton Elks 31-14 in season opener

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted
5 min read
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and the B.C. Lions opened their CFL season with a 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

“They had some answers, definitely, for what we were doing,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.

“I thought we gassed out a little bit on defence. We need to maintain a few more drives on offence to help those guys out. But really there were errors in all three phases, and we are a three phase football team, so there’s definitely things we need to get better at in all three phases.”

The Canadian quarterback went 27-for-36 on his passing attempts, linking up with Stanley Berryhill III twice in the end zone. Justin McInnis caught his first TD of the year and James Butler drove in another major.

Story continues below advertisement

Veteran kicked Sean Whyte contributed a 22-yard field goal for the Lions, who played their first game under rookie head coach Buck Pierce.

Elks quarterback Tre Ford put up 178 passing yards, connecting on 17 of his 27 attempts and throwing one interception. He was sacked twice.

“I don’t think we did fantastic offensively,” Tre said.

“I think we were stuck in a lot of second and longs, which isn’t a good situation for offence, so we’ve got to do better on first down. But a lot of that stuff comes back on me, right, I’m the quarterback. I have to make some more things happen out there for us.”

Cody Fajardo chalked up two short-yardage rushing majors for Edmonton, who also have a first-year head coach in Mark Kilam.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performed for the announced crowd of 52,837 fans before kickoff.

The game got off to a promising start for the Lions with Rourke and his teammates steadily working the ball up the field to give B.C. a first down at Edmonton’s two-yard line.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chase Brice came in for short yardage duty and appeared to stretch the ball into the end zone on third down. A review by the command centre, though, determined the QB went down before getting the ball across the line.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford struggled early, going 0-for-3 on his first attempts of the game before connecting with Zach Mathias for a six-yard gain on his fourth attempt of the night.

Edmonton got on the board with just over three minutes left in the first quarter when Cody Grace sent a 66-yard punt into the end zone for a rouge.

B.C. again came within inches of a touchdown early in the second frame when Rourke threaded a crisp pass to Jevon Cottoy directly under the uprights. The Canadian receiver fumbled the ball, then stared at his gloves in apparent disbelief.

Whyte posted the home side’s first points of the night, booting a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

The Elks took control again midway through the second quarter when Fajardo muscled his way through traffic for a one-yard rushing major. Vincent Blanchard missed the convert and Edmonton went up 7-3.

The score stood at the end of the first half after the Elks kicker sent a 49-yard field goal attempt wide in the final seconds of the frame.

B.C. came alive early in the second half, stringing together a possession that ended with Rourke escaping the pocket, taking a few steps and sailing a 34-yard pass to Stanley Berryhill in the end zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Whyte made the convert and the Lions jumped out to a 10-7 advantage.

Trending Now

Edmonton had an opportunity to level the score minutes later when Blanchard lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but the kick again went wide.

Rourke proved on the next possession that he’s a dual threat, rushing for 13 yards on one play and 22 on another.

He capped the drive with a 37-yard lob to Berryhill under the uprights and another convert from Whyte increased the Lions’ lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

Ford responded with some fast feet of his own in the dying seconds of the third quarter. The 27-year-old Canadian deftly darted around midfield to avoid multiple sack attempts and got a 37-yard pass off to Justin Rankin, who similarly snuck past several B.C. defenders before being felled at the three-yard line.

Edmonton opened the fourth with Fajardo powering through traffic for his second touchdown of the night. Blanchard sent the convert through the uprights to cut the Elks’ deficit to three points.

B.C. kept pressing and launched a seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive, capped by a 17-yard pass from Rourke to McInnis in the end zone.

McInnis, who hails from Pierrefonds, Que., led the CFL in receiving yards last season with 1,469.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lions defence got to work next with linebacker Ben Hladik picking off Ford’s pass and dashing 61 yards to put his team back in prime scoring position.

B.C. capitalized with Rourke handing off to running back Butler, who sprinted into the end zone for the home side’s fourth touchdown of the night. Another convert from Whyte put the Lions ahead 31-14.

A massive 92-yard kickoff return by Javon Leake looked to cut Edmonton’s deficit midway through the fourth, but Elks linebacker Josiah Schakel was called for an illegal block on the play.

NOTES

Lions linebacker Jeremy Lewis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens (foot) did not return for the second half. … The game marked the first time two Canadian quarterbacks have started and gone head to head in a CFL season opener.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 19.

Lions: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Sponsored content

Sports

B.C. Lions dump visiting Edmonton Elks 31-14 in season opener

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted
5 min read
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and the B.C. Lions opened their CFL season with a 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

“They had some answers, definitely, for what we were doing,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought we gassed out a little bit on defence. We need to maintain a few more drives on offence to help those guys out. But really there were errors in all three phases, and we are a three phase football team, so there’s definitely things we need to get better at in all three phases.”

The Canadian quarterback went 27-for-36 on his passing attempts, linking up with Stanley Berryhill III twice in the end zone. Justin McInnis caught his first TD of the year and James Butler drove in another major.

Veteran kicked Sean Whyte contributed a 22-yard field goal for the Lions, who played their first game under rookie head coach Buck Pierce.

Elks quarterback Tre Ford put up 178 passing yards, connecting on 17 of his 27 attempts and throwing one interception. He was sacked twice.

“I don’t think we did fantastic offensively,” Tre said.

“I think we were stuck in a lot of second and longs, which isn’t a good situation for offence, so we’ve got to do better on first down. But a lot of that stuff comes back on me, right, I’m the quarterback. I have to make some more things happen out there for us.”

Cody Fajardo chalked up two short-yardage rushing majors for Edmonton, who also have a first-year head coach in Mark Kilam.

Story continues below advertisement

Rapper Snoop Dogg performed for the announced crowd of 52,837 fans before kickoff.

The game got off to a promising start for the Lions with Rourke and his teammates steadily working the ball up the field to give B.C. a first down at Edmonton’s two-yard line.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chase Brice came in for short yardage duty and appeared to stretch the ball into the end zone on third down. A review by the command centre, though, determined the QB went down before getting the ball across the line.

Ford struggled early, going 0-for-3 on his first attempts of the game before connecting with Zach Mathias for a six-yard gain on his fourth attempt of the night.

Edmonton got on the board with just over three minutes left in the first quarter when Cody Grace sent a 66-yard punt into the end zone for a rouge.

B.C. again came within inches of a touchdown early in the second frame when Rourke threaded a crisp pass to Jevon Cottoy directly under the uprights. The Canadian receiver fumbled the ball, then stared at his gloves in apparent disbelief.

Whyte posted the home side’s first points of the night, booting a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

The Elks took control again midway through the second quarter when Fajardo muscled his way through traffic for a one-yard rushing major. Vincent Blanchard missed the convert and Edmonton went up 7-3.

Story continues below advertisement

The score stood at the end of the first half after the Elks kicker sent a 49-yard field goal attempt wide in the final seconds of the frame.

B.C. came alive early in the second half, stringing together a possession that ended with Rourke escaping the pocket, taking a few steps and sailing a 34-yard pass to Stanley Berryhill in the end zone.

Whyte made the convert and the Lions jumped out to a 10-7 advantage.

Trending Now

Edmonton had an opportunity to level the score minutes later when Blanchard lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but the kick again went wide.

Rourke proved on the next possession that he’s a dual threat, rushing for 13 yards on one play and 22 on another.

He capped the drive with a 37-yard lob to Berryhill under the uprights and another convert from Whyte increased the Lions’ lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

Ford responded with some fast feet of his own in the dying seconds of the third quarter. The 27-year-old Canadian deftly darted around midfield to avoid multiple sack attempts and got a 37-yard pass off to Justin Rankin, who similarly snuck past several B.C. defenders before being felled at the three-yard line.

Edmonton opened the fourth with Fajardo powering through traffic for his second touchdown of the night. Blanchard sent the convert through the uprights to cut the Elks’ deficit to three points.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. kept pressing and launched a seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive, capped by a 17-yard pass from Rourke to McInnis in the end zone.

McInnis, who hails from Pierrefonds, Que., led the CFL in receiving yards last season with 1,469.

The Lions defence got to work next with linebacker Ben Hladik picking off Ford’s pass and dashing 61 yards to put his team back in prime scoring position.

B.C. capitalized with Rourke handing off to running back Butler, who sprinted into the end zone for the home side’s fourth touchdown of the night. Another convert from Whyte put the Lions ahead 31-14.

A massive 92-yard kickoff return by Javon Leake looked to cut Edmonton’s deficit midway through the fourth, but Elks linebacker Josiah Schakel was called for an illegal block on the play.

NOTES

Lions linebacker Jeremy Lewis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens (foot) did not return for the second half. … The game marked the first time two Canadian quarterbacks have started and gone head to head in a CFL season opener.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 19.

Lions: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Sports

B.C. Lions dump visiting Edmonton Elks 31-14 in season opener

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted
5 min read
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and the B.C. Lions opened their CFL season with a 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

“They had some answers, definitely, for what we were doing,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.

“I thought we gassed out a little bit on defence. We need to maintain a few more drives on offence to help those guys out. But really there were errors in all three phases, and we are a three phase football team, so there’s definitely things we need to get better at in all three phases.”

The Canadian quarterback went 27-for-36 on his passing attempts, linking up with Stanley Berryhill III twice in the end zone. Justin McInnis caught his first TD of the year and James Butler drove in another major.

Veteran kicked Sean Whyte contributed a 22-yard field goal for the Lions, who played their first game under rookie head coach Buck Pierce.

Elks quarterback Tre Ford put up 178 passing yards, connecting on 17 of his 27 attempts and throwing one interception. He was sacked twice.

“I don’t think we did fantastic offensively,” Tre said.

“I think we were stuck in a lot of second and longs, which isn’t a good situation for offence, so we’ve got to do better on first down. But a lot of that stuff comes back on me, right, I’m the quarterback. I have to make some more things happen out there for us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cody Fajardo chalked up two short-yardage rushing majors for Edmonton, who also have a first-year head coach in Mark Kilam.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performed for the announced crowd of 52,837 fans before kickoff.

The game got off to a promising start for the Lions with Rourke and his teammates steadily working the ball up the field to give B.C. a first down at Edmonton’s two-yard line.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chase Brice came in for short yardage duty and appeared to stretch the ball into the end zone on third down. A review by the command centre, though, determined the QB went down before getting the ball across the line.

Ford struggled early, going 0-for-3 on his first attempts of the game before connecting with Zach Mathias for a six-yard gain on his fourth attempt of the night.

Edmonton got on the board with just over three minutes left in the first quarter when Cody Grace sent a 66-yard punt into the end zone for a rouge.

B.C. again came within inches of a touchdown early in the second frame when Rourke threaded a crisp pass to Jevon Cottoy directly under the uprights. The Canadian receiver fumbled the ball, then stared at his gloves in apparent disbelief.

Whyte posted the home side’s first points of the night, booting a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

The Elks took control again midway through the second quarter when Fajardo muscled his way through traffic for a one-yard rushing major. Vincent Blanchard missed the convert and Edmonton went up 7-3.

The score stood at the end of the first half after the Elks kicker sent a 49-yard field goal attempt wide in the final seconds of the frame.

B.C. came alive early in the second half, stringing together a possession that ended with Rourke escaping the pocket, taking a few steps and sailing a 34-yard pass to Stanley Berryhill in the end zone.

Whyte made the convert and the Lions jumped out to a 10-7 advantage.

Trending Now

Edmonton had an opportunity to level the score minutes later when Blanchard lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but the kick again went wide.

Rourke proved on the next possession that he’s a dual threat, rushing for 13 yards on one play and 22 on another.

He capped the drive with a 37-yard lob to Berryhill under the uprights and another convert from Whyte increased the Lions’ lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

Ford responded with some fast feet of his own in the dying seconds of the third quarter. The 27-year-old Canadian deftly darted around midfield to avoid multiple sack attempts and got a 37-yard pass off to Justin Rankin, who similarly snuck past several B.C. defenders before being felled at the three-yard line.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton opened the fourth with Fajardo powering through traffic for his second touchdown of the night. Blanchard sent the convert through the uprights to cut the Elks’ deficit to three points.

B.C. kept pressing and launched a seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive, capped by a 17-yard pass from Rourke to McInnis in the end zone.

McInnis, who hails from Pierrefonds, Que., led the CFL in receiving yards last season with 1,469.

The Lions defence got to work next with linebacker Ben Hladik picking off Ford’s pass and dashing 61 yards to put his team back in prime scoring position.

B.C. capitalized with Rourke handing off to running back Butler, who sprinted into the end zone for the home side’s fourth touchdown of the night. Another convert from Whyte put the Lions ahead 31-14.

A massive 92-yard kickoff return by Javon Leake looked to cut Edmonton’s deficit midway through the fourth, but Elks linebacker Josiah Schakel was called for an illegal block on the play.

NOTES

Lions linebacker Jeremy Lewis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens (foot) did not return for the second half. … The game marked the first time two Canadian quarterbacks have started and gone head to head in a CFL season opener.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 19.

Lions: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Sponsored content

Sports

B.C. Lions dump visiting Edmonton Elks 31-14 in season opener

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted
5 min read
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and the B.C. Lions opened their CFL season with a 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

“They had some answers, definitely, for what we were doing,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.

“I thought we gassed out a little bit on defence. We need to maintain a few more drives on offence to help those guys out. But really there were errors in all three phases, and we are a three phase football team, so there’s definitely things we need to get better at in all three phases.”

The Canadian quarterback went 27-for-36 on his passing attempts, linking up with Stanley Berryhill III twice in the end zone. Justin McInnis caught his first TD of the year and James Butler drove in another major.

Veteran kicked Sean Whyte contributed a 22-yard field goal for the Lions, who played their first game under rookie head coach Buck Pierce.

Elks quarterback Tre Ford put up 178 passing yards, connecting on 17 of his 27 attempts and throwing one interception. He was sacked twice.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think we did fantastic offensively,” Tre said.

“I think we were stuck in a lot of second and longs, which isn’t a good situation for offence, so we’ve got to do better on first down. But a lot of that stuff comes back on me, right, I’m the quarterback. I have to make some more things happen out there for us.”

Cody Fajardo chalked up two short-yardage rushing majors for Edmonton, who also have a first-year head coach in Mark Kilam.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performed for the announced crowd of 52,837 fans before kickoff.

The game got off to a promising start for the Lions with Rourke and his teammates steadily working the ball up the field to give B.C. a first down at Edmonton’s two-yard line.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chase Brice came in for short yardage duty and appeared to stretch the ball into the end zone on third down. A review by the command centre, though, determined the QB went down before getting the ball across the line.

Ford struggled early, going 0-for-3 on his first attempts of the game before connecting with Zach Mathias for a six-yard gain on his fourth attempt of the night.

Edmonton got on the board with just over three minutes left in the first quarter when Cody Grace sent a 66-yard punt into the end zone for a rouge.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. again came within inches of a touchdown early in the second frame when Rourke threaded a crisp pass to Jevon Cottoy directly under the uprights. The Canadian receiver fumbled the ball, then stared at his gloves in apparent disbelief.

Whyte posted the home side’s first points of the night, booting a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

The Elks took control again midway through the second quarter when Fajardo muscled his way through traffic for a one-yard rushing major. Vincent Blanchard missed the convert and Edmonton went up 7-3.

The score stood at the end of the first half after the Elks kicker sent a 49-yard field goal attempt wide in the final seconds of the frame.

B.C. came alive early in the second half, stringing together a possession that ended with Rourke escaping the pocket, taking a few steps and sailing a 34-yard pass to Stanley Berryhill in the end zone.

Whyte made the convert and the Lions jumped out to a 10-7 advantage.

Trending Now

Edmonton had an opportunity to level the score minutes later when Blanchard lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but the kick again went wide.

Rourke proved on the next possession that he’s a dual threat, rushing for 13 yards on one play and 22 on another.

Story continues below advertisement

He capped the drive with a 37-yard lob to Berryhill under the uprights and another convert from Whyte increased the Lions’ lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

Ford responded with some fast feet of his own in the dying seconds of the third quarter. The 27-year-old Canadian deftly darted around midfield to avoid multiple sack attempts and got a 37-yard pass off to Justin Rankin, who similarly snuck past several B.C. defenders before being felled at the three-yard line.

Edmonton opened the fourth with Fajardo powering through traffic for his second touchdown of the night. Blanchard sent the convert through the uprights to cut the Elks’ deficit to three points.

B.C. kept pressing and launched a seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive, capped by a 17-yard pass from Rourke to McInnis in the end zone.

McInnis, who hails from Pierrefonds, Que., led the CFL in receiving yards last season with 1,469.

The Lions defence got to work next with linebacker Ben Hladik picking off Ford’s pass and dashing 61 yards to put his team back in prime scoring position.

B.C. capitalized with Rourke handing off to running back Butler, who sprinted into the end zone for the home side’s fourth touchdown of the night. Another convert from Whyte put the Lions ahead 31-14.

Story continues below advertisement

A massive 92-yard kickoff return by Javon Leake looked to cut Edmonton’s deficit midway through the fourth, but Elks linebacker Josiah Schakel was called for an illegal block on the play.

NOTES

Lions linebacker Jeremy Lewis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens (foot) did not return for the second half. … The game marked the first time two Canadian quarterbacks have started and gone head to head in a CFL season opener.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 19.

Lions: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Sponsored content

Sports

B.C. Lions dump visiting Edmonton Elks 31-14 in season opener

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted
5 min read
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and the B.C. Lions opened their CFL season with a 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

“They had some answers, definitely, for what we were doing,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.

“I thought we gassed out a little bit on defence. We need to maintain a few more drives on offence to help those guys out. But really there were errors in all three phases, and we are a three phase football team, so there’s definitely things we need to get better at in all three phases.”

The Canadian quarterback went 27-for-36 on his passing attempts, linking up with Stanley Berryhill III twice in the end zone. Justin McInnis caught his first TD of the year and James Butler drove in another major.

Story continues below advertisement

Veteran kicked Sean Whyte contributed a 22-yard field goal for the Lions, who played their first game under rookie head coach Buck Pierce.

Elks quarterback Tre Ford put up 178 passing yards, connecting on 17 of his 27 attempts and throwing one interception. He was sacked twice.

“I don’t think we did fantastic offensively,” Tre said.

“I think we were stuck in a lot of second and longs, which isn’t a good situation for offence, so we’ve got to do better on first down. But a lot of that stuff comes back on me, right, I’m the quarterback. I have to make some more things happen out there for us.”

Cody Fajardo chalked up two short-yardage rushing majors for Edmonton, who also have a first-year head coach in Mark Kilam.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performed for the announced crowd of 52,837 fans before kickoff.

The game got off to a promising start for the Lions with Rourke and his teammates steadily working the ball up the field to give B.C. a first down at Edmonton’s two-yard line.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chase Brice came in for short yardage duty and appeared to stretch the ball into the end zone on third down. A review by the command centre, though, determined the QB went down before getting the ball across the line.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford struggled early, going 0-for-3 on his first attempts of the game before connecting with Zach Mathias for a six-yard gain on his fourth attempt of the night.

Edmonton got on the board with just over three minutes left in the first quarter when Cody Grace sent a 66-yard punt into the end zone for a rouge.

B.C. again came within inches of a touchdown early in the second frame when Rourke threaded a crisp pass to Jevon Cottoy directly under the uprights. The Canadian receiver fumbled the ball, then stared at his gloves in apparent disbelief.

Whyte posted the home side’s first points of the night, booting a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

The Elks took control again midway through the second quarter when Fajardo muscled his way through traffic for a one-yard rushing major. Vincent Blanchard missed the convert and Edmonton went up 7-3.

The score stood at the end of the first half after the Elks kicker sent a 49-yard field goal attempt wide in the final seconds of the frame.

B.C. came alive early in the second half, stringing together a possession that ended with Rourke escaping the pocket, taking a few steps and sailing a 34-yard pass to Stanley Berryhill in the end zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Whyte made the convert and the Lions jumped out to a 10-7 advantage.

Trending Now

Edmonton had an opportunity to level the score minutes later when Blanchard lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but the kick again went wide.

Rourke proved on the next possession that he’s a dual threat, rushing for 13 yards on one play and 22 on another.

He capped the drive with a 37-yard lob to Berryhill under the uprights and another convert from Whyte increased the Lions’ lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

Ford responded with some fast feet of his own in the dying seconds of the third quarter. The 27-year-old Canadian deftly darted around midfield to avoid multiple sack attempts and got a 37-yard pass off to Justin Rankin, who similarly snuck past several B.C. defenders before being felled at the three-yard line.

Edmonton opened the fourth with Fajardo powering through traffic for his second touchdown of the night. Blanchard sent the convert through the uprights to cut the Elks’ deficit to three points.

B.C. kept pressing and launched a seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive, capped by a 17-yard pass from Rourke to McInnis in the end zone.

McInnis, who hails from Pierrefonds, Que., led the CFL in receiving yards last season with 1,469.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lions defence got to work next with linebacker Ben Hladik picking off Ford’s pass and dashing 61 yards to put his team back in prime scoring position.

B.C. capitalized with Rourke handing off to running back Butler, who sprinted into the end zone for the home side’s fourth touchdown of the night. Another convert from Whyte put the Lions ahead 31-14.

A massive 92-yard kickoff return by Javon Leake looked to cut Edmonton’s deficit midway through the fourth, but Elks linebacker Josiah Schakel was called for an illegal block on the play.

NOTES

Lions linebacker Jeremy Lewis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens (foot) did not return for the second half. … The game marked the first time two Canadian quarterbacks have started and gone head to head in a CFL season opener.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 19.

Lions: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Sponsored content

Sports

B.C. Lions dump visiting Edmonton Elks 31-14 in season opener

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted
5 min read
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and the B.C. Lions opened their CFL season with a 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

“They had some answers, definitely, for what we were doing,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought we gassed out a little bit on defence. We need to maintain a few more drives on offence to help those guys out. But really there were errors in all three phases, and we are a three phase football team, so there’s definitely things we need to get better at in all three phases.”

The Canadian quarterback went 27-for-36 on his passing attempts, linking up with Stanley Berryhill III twice in the end zone. Justin McInnis caught his first TD of the year and James Butler drove in another major.

Veteran kicked Sean Whyte contributed a 22-yard field goal for the Lions, who played their first game under rookie head coach Buck Pierce.

Elks quarterback Tre Ford put up 178 passing yards, connecting on 17 of his 27 attempts and throwing one interception. He was sacked twice.

“I don’t think we did fantastic offensively,” Tre said.

“I think we were stuck in a lot of second and longs, which isn’t a good situation for offence, so we’ve got to do better on first down. But a lot of that stuff comes back on me, right, I’m the quarterback. I have to make some more things happen out there for us.”

Cody Fajardo chalked up two short-yardage rushing majors for Edmonton, who also have a first-year head coach in Mark Kilam.

Story continues below advertisement

Rapper Snoop Dogg performed for the announced crowd of 52,837 fans before kickoff.

The game got off to a promising start for the Lions with Rourke and his teammates steadily working the ball up the field to give B.C. a first down at Edmonton’s two-yard line.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chase Brice came in for short yardage duty and appeared to stretch the ball into the end zone on third down. A review by the command centre, though, determined the QB went down before getting the ball across the line.

Ford struggled early, going 0-for-3 on his first attempts of the game before connecting with Zach Mathias for a six-yard gain on his fourth attempt of the night.

Edmonton got on the board with just over three minutes left in the first quarter when Cody Grace sent a 66-yard punt into the end zone for a rouge.

B.C. again came within inches of a touchdown early in the second frame when Rourke threaded a crisp pass to Jevon Cottoy directly under the uprights. The Canadian receiver fumbled the ball, then stared at his gloves in apparent disbelief.

Whyte posted the home side’s first points of the night, booting a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

The Elks took control again midway through the second quarter when Fajardo muscled his way through traffic for a one-yard rushing major. Vincent Blanchard missed the convert and Edmonton went up 7-3.

Story continues below advertisement

The score stood at the end of the first half after the Elks kicker sent a 49-yard field goal attempt wide in the final seconds of the frame.

B.C. came alive early in the second half, stringing together a possession that ended with Rourke escaping the pocket, taking a few steps and sailing a 34-yard pass to Stanley Berryhill in the end zone.

Whyte made the convert and the Lions jumped out to a 10-7 advantage.

Trending Now

Edmonton had an opportunity to level the score minutes later when Blanchard lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but the kick again went wide.

Rourke proved on the next possession that he’s a dual threat, rushing for 13 yards on one play and 22 on another.

He capped the drive with a 37-yard lob to Berryhill under the uprights and another convert from Whyte increased the Lions’ lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

Ford responded with some fast feet of his own in the dying seconds of the third quarter. The 27-year-old Canadian deftly darted around midfield to avoid multiple sack attempts and got a 37-yard pass off to Justin Rankin, who similarly snuck past several B.C. defenders before being felled at the three-yard line.

Edmonton opened the fourth with Fajardo powering through traffic for his second touchdown of the night. Blanchard sent the convert through the uprights to cut the Elks’ deficit to three points.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. kept pressing and launched a seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive, capped by a 17-yard pass from Rourke to McInnis in the end zone.

McInnis, who hails from Pierrefonds, Que., led the CFL in receiving yards last season with 1,469.

The Lions defence got to work next with linebacker Ben Hladik picking off Ford’s pass and dashing 61 yards to put his team back in prime scoring position.

B.C. capitalized with Rourke handing off to running back Butler, who sprinted into the end zone for the home side’s fourth touchdown of the night. Another convert from Whyte put the Lions ahead 31-14.

A massive 92-yard kickoff return by Javon Leake looked to cut Edmonton’s deficit midway through the fourth, but Elks linebacker Josiah Schakel was called for an illegal block on the play.

NOTES

Lions linebacker Jeremy Lewis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens (foot) did not return for the second half. … The game marked the first time two Canadian quarterbacks have started and gone head to head in a CFL season opener.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 19.

Lions: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Sports

B.C. Lions dump visiting Edmonton Elks 31-14 in season opener

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted
5 min read
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and the B.C. Lions opened their CFL season with a 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

“They had some answers, definitely, for what we were doing,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.

“I thought we gassed out a little bit on defence. We need to maintain a few more drives on offence to help those guys out. But really there were errors in all three phases, and we are a three phase football team, so there’s definitely things we need to get better at in all three phases.”

The Canadian quarterback went 27-for-36 on his passing attempts, linking up with Stanley Berryhill III twice in the end zone. Justin McInnis caught his first TD of the year and James Butler drove in another major.

Veteran kicked Sean Whyte contributed a 22-yard field goal for the Lions, who played their first game under rookie head coach Buck Pierce.

Elks quarterback Tre Ford put up 178 passing yards, connecting on 17 of his 27 attempts and throwing one interception. He was sacked twice.

“I don’t think we did fantastic offensively,” Tre said.

“I think we were stuck in a lot of second and longs, which isn’t a good situation for offence, so we’ve got to do better on first down. But a lot of that stuff comes back on me, right, I’m the quarterback. I have to make some more things happen out there for us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cody Fajardo chalked up two short-yardage rushing majors for Edmonton, who also have a first-year head coach in Mark Kilam.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performed for the announced crowd of 52,837 fans before kickoff.

The game got off to a promising start for the Lions with Rourke and his teammates steadily working the ball up the field to give B.C. a first down at Edmonton’s two-yard line.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chase Brice came in for short yardage duty and appeared to stretch the ball into the end zone on third down. A review by the command centre, though, determined the QB went down before getting the ball across the line.

Ford struggled early, going 0-for-3 on his first attempts of the game before connecting with Zach Mathias for a six-yard gain on his fourth attempt of the night.

Edmonton got on the board with just over three minutes left in the first quarter when Cody Grace sent a 66-yard punt into the end zone for a rouge.

B.C. again came within inches of a touchdown early in the second frame when Rourke threaded a crisp pass to Jevon Cottoy directly under the uprights. The Canadian receiver fumbled the ball, then stared at his gloves in apparent disbelief.

Whyte posted the home side’s first points of the night, booting a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

The Elks took control again midway through the second quarter when Fajardo muscled his way through traffic for a one-yard rushing major. Vincent Blanchard missed the convert and Edmonton went up 7-3.

The score stood at the end of the first half after the Elks kicker sent a 49-yard field goal attempt wide in the final seconds of the frame.

B.C. came alive early in the second half, stringing together a possession that ended with Rourke escaping the pocket, taking a few steps and sailing a 34-yard pass to Stanley Berryhill in the end zone.

Whyte made the convert and the Lions jumped out to a 10-7 advantage.

Trending Now

Edmonton had an opportunity to level the score minutes later when Blanchard lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but the kick again went wide.

Rourke proved on the next possession that he’s a dual threat, rushing for 13 yards on one play and 22 on another.

He capped the drive with a 37-yard lob to Berryhill under the uprights and another convert from Whyte increased the Lions’ lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

Ford responded with some fast feet of his own in the dying seconds of the third quarter. The 27-year-old Canadian deftly darted around midfield to avoid multiple sack attempts and got a 37-yard pass off to Justin Rankin, who similarly snuck past several B.C. defenders before being felled at the three-yard line.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton opened the fourth with Fajardo powering through traffic for his second touchdown of the night. Blanchard sent the convert through the uprights to cut the Elks’ deficit to three points.

B.C. kept pressing and launched a seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive, capped by a 17-yard pass from Rourke to McInnis in the end zone.

McInnis, who hails from Pierrefonds, Que., led the CFL in receiving yards last season with 1,469.

The Lions defence got to work next with linebacker Ben Hladik picking off Ford’s pass and dashing 61 yards to put his team back in prime scoring position.

B.C. capitalized with Rourke handing off to running back Butler, who sprinted into the end zone for the home side’s fourth touchdown of the night. Another convert from Whyte put the Lions ahead 31-14.

A massive 92-yard kickoff return by Javon Leake looked to cut Edmonton’s deficit midway through the fourth, but Elks linebacker Josiah Schakel was called for an illegal block on the play.

NOTES

Lions linebacker Jeremy Lewis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens (foot) did not return for the second half. … The game marked the first time two Canadian quarterbacks have started and gone head to head in a CFL season opener.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 19.

Lions: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Sponsored content

Sports

B.C. Lions dump visiting Edmonton Elks 31-14 in season opener

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted
5 min read
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and the B.C. Lions opened their CFL season with a 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

“They had some answers, definitely, for what we were doing,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.

“I thought we gassed out a little bit on defence. We need to maintain a few more drives on offence to help those guys out. But really there were errors in all three phases, and we are a three phase football team, so there’s definitely things we need to get better at in all three phases.”

The Canadian quarterback went 27-for-36 on his passing attempts, linking up with Stanley Berryhill III twice in the end zone. Justin McInnis caught his first TD of the year and James Butler drove in another major.

Veteran kicked Sean Whyte contributed a 22-yard field goal for the Lions, who played their first game under rookie head coach Buck Pierce.

Elks quarterback Tre Ford put up 178 passing yards, connecting on 17 of his 27 attempts and throwing one interception. He was sacked twice.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think we did fantastic offensively,” Tre said.

“I think we were stuck in a lot of second and longs, which isn’t a good situation for offence, so we’ve got to do better on first down. But a lot of that stuff comes back on me, right, I’m the quarterback. I have to make some more things happen out there for us.”

Cody Fajardo chalked up two short-yardage rushing majors for Edmonton, who also have a first-year head coach in Mark Kilam.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performed for the announced crowd of 52,837 fans before kickoff.

The game got off to a promising start for the Lions with Rourke and his teammates steadily working the ball up the field to give B.C. a first down at Edmonton’s two-yard line.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chase Brice came in for short yardage duty and appeared to stretch the ball into the end zone on third down. A review by the command centre, though, determined the QB went down before getting the ball across the line.

Ford struggled early, going 0-for-3 on his first attempts of the game before connecting with Zach Mathias for a six-yard gain on his fourth attempt of the night.

Edmonton got on the board with just over three minutes left in the first quarter when Cody Grace sent a 66-yard punt into the end zone for a rouge.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. again came within inches of a touchdown early in the second frame when Rourke threaded a crisp pass to Jevon Cottoy directly under the uprights. The Canadian receiver fumbled the ball, then stared at his gloves in apparent disbelief.

Whyte posted the home side’s first points of the night, booting a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

The Elks took control again midway through the second quarter when Fajardo muscled his way through traffic for a one-yard rushing major. Vincent Blanchard missed the convert and Edmonton went up 7-3.

The score stood at the end of the first half after the Elks kicker sent a 49-yard field goal attempt wide in the final seconds of the frame.

B.C. came alive early in the second half, stringing together a possession that ended with Rourke escaping the pocket, taking a few steps and sailing a 34-yard pass to Stanley Berryhill in the end zone.

Whyte made the convert and the Lions jumped out to a 10-7 advantage.

Trending Now

Edmonton had an opportunity to level the score minutes later when Blanchard lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but the kick again went wide.

Rourke proved on the next possession that he’s a dual threat, rushing for 13 yards on one play and 22 on another.

Story continues below advertisement

He capped the drive with a 37-yard lob to Berryhill under the uprights and another convert from Whyte increased the Lions’ lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

Ford responded with some fast feet of his own in the dying seconds of the third quarter. The 27-year-old Canadian deftly darted around midfield to avoid multiple sack attempts and got a 37-yard pass off to Justin Rankin, who similarly snuck past several B.C. defenders before being felled at the three-yard line.

Edmonton opened the fourth with Fajardo powering through traffic for his second touchdown of the night. Blanchard sent the convert through the uprights to cut the Elks’ deficit to three points.

B.C. kept pressing and launched a seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive, capped by a 17-yard pass from Rourke to McInnis in the end zone.

McInnis, who hails from Pierrefonds, Que., led the CFL in receiving yards last season with 1,469.

The Lions defence got to work next with linebacker Ben Hladik picking off Ford’s pass and dashing 61 yards to put his team back in prime scoring position.

B.C. capitalized with Rourke handing off to running back Butler, who sprinted into the end zone for the home side’s fourth touchdown of the night. Another convert from Whyte put the Lions ahead 31-14.

Story continues below advertisement

A massive 92-yard kickoff return by Javon Leake looked to cut Edmonton’s deficit midway through the fourth, but Elks linebacker Josiah Schakel was called for an illegal block on the play.

NOTES

Lions linebacker Jeremy Lewis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens (foot) did not return for the second half. … The game marked the first time two Canadian quarterbacks have started and gone head to head in a CFL season opener.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 19.

Lions: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Sponsored content

Sports

B.C. Lions dump visiting Edmonton Elks 31-14 in season opener

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted
5 min read
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks as with Nathan Rourke (12) and Keon Hatcher Sr. (4) cheers during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and the B.C. Lions opened their CFL season with a 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

“They had some answers, definitely, for what we were doing,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.

“I thought we gassed out a little bit on defence. We need to maintain a few more drives on offence to help those guys out. But really there were errors in all three phases, and we are a three phase football team, so there’s definitely things we need to get better at in all three phases.”

The Canadian quarterback went 27-for-36 on his passing attempts, linking up with Stanley Berryhill III twice in the end zone. Justin McInnis caught his first TD of the year and James Butler drove in another major.

Story continues below advertisement

Veteran kicked Sean Whyte contributed a 22-yard field goal for the Lions, who played their first game under rookie head coach Buck Pierce.

Elks quarterback Tre Ford put up 178 passing yards, connecting on 17 of his 27 attempts and throwing one interception. He was sacked twice.

“I don’t think we did fantastic offensively,” Tre said.

“I think we were stuck in a lot of second and longs, which isn’t a good situation for offence, so we’ve got to do better on first down. But a lot of that stuff comes back on me, right, I’m the quarterback. I have to make some more things happen out there for us.”

Cody Fajardo chalked up two short-yardage rushing majors for Edmonton, who also have a first-year head coach in Mark Kilam.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performed for the announced crowd of 52,837 fans before kickoff.

The game got off to a promising start for the Lions with Rourke and his teammates steadily working the ball up the field to give B.C. a first down at Edmonton’s two-yard line.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chase Brice came in for short yardage duty and appeared to stretch the ball into the end zone on third down. A review by the command centre, though, determined the QB went down before getting the ball across the line.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford struggled early, going 0-for-3 on his first attempts of the game before connecting with Zach Mathias for a six-yard gain on his fourth attempt of the night.

Edmonton got on the board with just over three minutes left in the first quarter when Cody Grace sent a 66-yard punt into the end zone for a rouge.

B.C. again came within inches of a touchdown early in the second frame when Rourke threaded a crisp pass to Jevon Cottoy directly under the uprights. The Canadian receiver fumbled the ball, then stared at his gloves in apparent disbelief.

Whyte posted the home side’s first points of the night, booting a 22-yard field goal to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

The Elks took control again midway through the second quarter when Fajardo muscled his way through traffic for a one-yard rushing major. Vincent Blanchard missed the convert and Edmonton went up 7-3.

The score stood at the end of the first half after the Elks kicker sent a 49-yard field goal attempt wide in the final seconds of the frame.

B.C. came alive early in the second half, stringing together a possession that ended with Rourke escaping the pocket, taking a few steps and sailing a 34-yard pass to Stanley Berryhill in the end zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Whyte made the convert and the Lions jumped out to a 10-7 advantage.

Trending Now

Edmonton had an opportunity to level the score minutes later when Blanchard lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but the kick again went wide.

Rourke proved on the next possession that he’s a dual threat, rushing for 13 yards on one play and 22 on another.

He capped the drive with a 37-yard lob to Berryhill under the uprights and another convert from Whyte increased the Lions’ lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

Ford responded with some fast feet of his own in the dying seconds of the third quarter. The 27-year-old Canadian deftly darted around midfield to avoid multiple sack attempts and got a 37-yard pass off to Justin Rankin, who similarly snuck past several B.C. defenders before being felled at the three-yard line.

Edmonton opened the fourth with Fajardo powering through traffic for his second touchdown of the night. Blanchard sent the convert through the uprights to cut the Elks’ deficit to three points.

B.C. kept pressing and launched a seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive, capped by a 17-yard pass from Rourke to McInnis in the end zone.

McInnis, who hails from Pierrefonds, Que., led the CFL in receiving yards last season with 1,469.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lions defence got to work next with linebacker Ben Hladik picking off Ford’s pass and dashing 61 yards to put his team back in prime scoring position.

B.C. capitalized with Rourke handing off to running back Butler, who sprinted into the end zone for the home side’s fourth touchdown of the night. Another convert from Whyte put the Lions ahead 31-14.

A massive 92-yard kickoff return by Javon Leake looked to cut Edmonton’s deficit midway through the fourth, but Elks linebacker Josiah Schakel was called for an illegal block on the play.

NOTES

Lions linebacker Jeremy Lewis (hamstring) and defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens (foot) did not return for the second half. … The game marked the first time two Canadian quarterbacks have started and gone head to head in a CFL season opener.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 19.

Lions: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Sponsored content

AdChoices