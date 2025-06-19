Menu

Crime

Toronto taxi scam involved fake vehicles with signs purchased from Amazon

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 10:59 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto police lay 108 charges in massive taxi scam investigation'
Toronto police lay 108 charges in massive taxi scam investigation
WATCH: Toronto police lay 108 charges in massive taxi scam investigation.
Toronto police say an investigation into a taxi scam involving a criminal network has led to at least 300 victims losing around half a million dollars after their debit or credit cards were discreetly swapped.

“The scam involved the suspects masquerading as legitimate taxi operators,” Det. David Coffey said at a press conference on Thursday.

Coffey said the 10-month-long fraud investigation, called Project Fare, began in July 2024.

He said suspects would pose as taxi drivers using modified vehicles that resembled licensed cabs.

“It would be cars that were made up to look like taxicabs. They would get signage somehow. We have reports of signs being purchased from Amazon,” Coffey said.

The victims would be denied the ability to use cash and were asked to pay for their fare using debit or credit cards. During the transactions, the fake taxi driver would swap out the victim’s card with a similar-looking fake one, retaining the real card with the PIN number, Coffey said.

He said sometimes the fake taxi driver would hand the victim a point-of-sale (POS) machine that “wouldn’t work.” The driver would then take hold of the machine — and the card — saying “let me try” and that’s when the swap would happen, Coffey said.

“Maintain control of your card is a big thing,” Coffey said, adding that city bylaws mandate that taxis take cash, which he says is another indication that something isn’t right.

Coffey said the victim’s real debit or credit card would then be used at ATMs to withdraw cash, make high-value purchases or deposit fraudulent cheques to inflate bank accounts.

Investigators seized multiple POS terminals, high-end clothing, electronics, artwork, numerous bank cards and vehicles resembling taxis. Some of those items were on display at the press conference.

Toronto police display items seized in Project Fare. View image in full screen
Toronto police display items seized in Project Fare. Catherine McDonald / Global News
Police said by the end of their investigation, there were 300 victims with total losses of more than $500,000. Coffey noted that all five of the major banks had reported the fraud, often on behalf of the victims.

Through Project Fare, police have arrested 11 people who are collectively facing 108 charges. None of the accused were out on bail at the time of their arrest, except for one who was on house arrest.

Coffey said some people were defrauded of tens of thousands of dollars, some a couple of thousand and others less than $1,000. He said it depended on when the victim realized their card had been swapped.

“Certainly, the damages are greater relevant to the amount of time that passes,” Coffey said.

He said these fake taxi drivers would embed themselves in taxi stands or high-traffic areas, such as outside clubs or theatres, where people come out looking for a taxi.

He added that taxi scams are not a new phenomenon but that they are still happening.

“I want to emphasize this is not an indictment of the legitimate taxi industry,” Coffey said. “The individuals involved in this scheme deliberately deceived their victims into believing they were legitimate taxi drivers. Licensed professional taxi operators across Toronto continue to provide an essential transportation service for many residents in our city.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

