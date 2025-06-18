Neighbours, police concerned after Maple Ridge home shot at twice in past few weeks

Send this page to someone via email

There are growing concerns about potential extortion-related violence in the Lower Mainland after a home in Maple Ridge, B.C., has now been shot at twice in recent weeks.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, they received a report of several shots fired at the home in the 12400 block of 266th Street.

The home had previously been shot at on May 30 at approximately 3 a.m., police confirmed.

No one was injured in either incident.

“Both incidents are believed to be targeted and the investigations are ongoing,” RCMP said in a statement.

Neighbour Armen Jeknavorian told Global News he was woken up by the gunshots on Wednesday morning.

“It seemed like another drive-by shooting again a few weeks later… not much we can do about it,” he said.

“Hopefully, they figure out why there’s drive-by shootings and get the people that are responsible.”

Jeknavorian said the family that lives in the home, which is up for sale, is lovely and friendly.

“It’s just a little upsetting that it’s happening in our neighborhood, which I’m sure everyone feels the same way if it happened in their neighborhood, just hopefully, we can catch who’s responsible and bring them to justice,” he said.

Anyone with more information who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.