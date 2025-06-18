Stamps place star receiver Reggie Begelton on six-game injury list

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders have placed receiver Reggie Begelton on the six-game injury list, the CFL team announced Wednesday.

Begelton injured his right knee in the Stampeders’ 29-19 win at Toronto last Saturday.

Begelton, a three-time 1,000-yard receiver, went down on the Stampeders’ second play from scrimmage.

After needing help to leave the field, Begelton returned to the Stampeders’ sidelines on crutches and ice taped to his right knee.

Begelton has six catches for 65 yards with the Stampeders.

The 31-year-old from Beaumont, Texas, was named a CFL all-star for the third time last season when he caught 92 passes for 1,150 yards and four touchdowns.

The Stampeders (2-0) host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) on Saturday.

