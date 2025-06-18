Menu

Sports

Stamps place star receiver Reggie Begelton on six-game injury list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2025 3:30 pm
1 min read
Calgary Stampeders' Reggie Begelton, centre, is tackled by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Jonathan Moxey, right, during first half CFL football action in Calgary, on Saturday June 7, 2025. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders' Reggie Begelton, centre, is tackled by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Jonathan Moxey, right, during first half CFL football action in Calgary, on Saturday June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
The Calgary Stampeders have placed receiver Reggie Begelton on the six-game injury list, the CFL team announced Wednesday.

Begelton injured his right knee in the Stampeders’ 29-19 win at Toronto last Saturday.

Begelton, a three-time 1,000-yard receiver, went down on the Stampeders’ second play from scrimmage.

After needing help to leave the field, Begelton returned to the Stampeders’ sidelines on crutches and ice taped to his right knee.

Begelton has six catches for 65 yards with the Stampeders.

The 31-year-old from Beaumont, Texas, was named a CFL all-star for the third time last season when he caught 92 passes for 1,150 yards and four touchdowns.

The Stampeders (2-0) host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) on Saturday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

