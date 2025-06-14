Mill, Adams Jr. score 4th-quarter TDs to lead Stampeders past Argos 29-19

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon Adams Jr. and Dedrick Mills scored fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the unbeaten Calgary Stampeders past the winless Toronto Argonauts 29-19 on a breezy Saturday afternoon.

“The defence really held us in to the first half,” Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said after the win.

“It was a rough half for the offence, but the defence made the play, scored, and then (we) rallied in the second half; I thought the offence got back in gear. And I thought our special teams again, even though Rene (Paredes) missed a couple of kicks — tough in the wind — it was great coverage and guys just took turns. Different guys from last week too, which I think is important, because if you’re going to be a good team everybody’s got to take advantage of their opportunity when they get it.”

Adams Jr.’s eight-yard scamper at 7:43 put Calgary ahead 26-11. It came after Lirim Hajrullahu’s 47-yard field goal at 5:08 cut Toronto’s deficit to 19-11.

Mills put Calgary ahead 19-8 with a one-yard scoring run at 1:19. Both Adams Jr. and Mills capped 70-yard scoring drives.

“Wanna’ be better on offence for sure, earlier in the game, but a win’s a win, so we’re going to watch it and learn from it,” Adams Jr. said.

Toronto’s Nick Arbuckle made it interesting with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Damonte Coxie at 9:50. Then the ’24 Grey Cup MVP ran in for the two-point convert to cut Calgary’s lead to 26-19.

But Rene Paredes cemented the win for Calgary (2-0) with a 23-yard field goal 13:45. A BMO Field gathering of 17,902 watched the Argos (0-2) raise their Grey Cup banner before the opening kickoff.

Calgary earned the victory despite losing all-star receiver Reggie Begelton (knee). Begelton went down on the second play from scrimmage and needed help to leave the field.

Begelton later returned to the Stampeders sidelines on crutches and ice taped to his right knee.

Toronto lost middle linebacker Wynton McManis (knee) and starting running back Deonta McMahon (ankle) to first-half injuries.

Adrian Greene had Calgary’s other touchdown. Paredes booted three field goals and a convert.

Hajrullahu booted three field goals and a single. John Haggerty added a single.

Hajrullahu’s 45-yard field goal at 13:06 of the third cut Calgary’s lead to 12-8.

Paredes’ 23-yard field goal into the wind at 5:38 gave Calgary a 12-4 lead. Haggerty’s 83-yard punt single at 6:32 pulled Toronto to within 12-5.

Hajrullahu’s 45-yard field goal to end the second quarter cut Calgary’s halftime lead to 9-4. It followed a successful pass-interference challenge by Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie that put the ball at the Stampeders’ 45-yard line with 13 seconds to play.

Both offences struggled establishing the run in the first half as Toronto had just 28 yards, three more than the Stamps. And neither unit was able to navigate effectively with or against the wind.

Greene staked Calgary to a 9-1 lead with a 40-yard pick-six at 8:56. He stepped in front of Nick Arbuckle’s pass for David Ungerer III and ran untouched into the end zone.

There was no convert attempt due to an errant snap.

Greene added another interception later in the quarter but Paredes’ 46-yard boot into a brisk wind was wide. Paredes also missed from 47 yards out early in the quarter before connecting from 46 yards out at 5:09 to put Calgary ahead 3-1.

Hajrullahu’s single off a missed 42-yard boot into the wind opened the scoring at 13:03 of the first.

UP NEXT

Stampeders: Host the Ottawa Redblacks next Saturday.

Argonauts: Host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.