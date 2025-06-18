Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Call for change: Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers meet to talk energy, agriculture

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
From left to right, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a photo opportunity at the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Monday, July 15, 2024. View image in full screen
From left to right, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a photo opportunity at the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Monday, July 15, 2024. Darren Calabrese/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The leaders of Alberta and Saskatchewan will hold a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon, after meeting in the city that straddles both sides of their provincial borders.

In a news release titled “Alberta and Saskatchewan united in call for change,” the province said the government caucuses of Alberta and Saskatchewan will be meeting in Lloydminster to discuss how the two provinces can work together to “unleash their energy and agricultural sectors.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Afterwards, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will speak to media.

That 3:30 p.m. news conference (in both Alberta and Saskatchewan) will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

Click to play video: 'Away from G7 summit, Alberta and Saskatchewan premiers make energy superpower pitch'
Away from G7 summit, Alberta and Saskatchewan premiers make energy superpower pitch
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices