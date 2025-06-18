Call for change: Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers meet to talk energy, agriculture

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The leaders of Alberta and Saskatchewan will hold a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon, after meeting in the city that straddles both sides of their provincial borders.

In a news release titled “Alberta and Saskatchewan united in call for change,” the province said the government caucuses of Alberta and Saskatchewan will be meeting in Lloydminster to discuss how the two provinces can work together to “unleash their energy and agricultural sectors.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Afterwards, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will speak to media.

That 3:30 p.m. news conference (in both Alberta and Saskatchewan) will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…