Call for change: Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers meet to talk energy, agriculture

The leaders of Alberta and Saskatchewan will hold a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon, after meeting in the city that straddles both sides of their provincial borders.
In a news release titled “Alberta and Saskatchewan united in call for change,” the province said the government caucuses of Alberta and Saskatchewan will be meeting in Lloydminster to discuss how the two provinces can work together to “unleash their energy and agricultural sectors.”
Get daily National news
Afterwards, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will speak to media.
That 3:30 p.m. news conference (in both Alberta and Saskatchewan) will be livestreamed at the top of this story.
More to come…
Comments