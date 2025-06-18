Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hit-and-run killer should spend 4 years in prison for sex assault on teen, B.C. court hears

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 7:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Sex assault trial begins for Alexandre Romero-Arata'
Sex assault trial begins for Alexandre Romero-Arata
RELATED: The trial has begun for Alexandre Romero-Arata, a man accused having non-consensual sex with a teen he met online. Court heard emotional testimony from the alleged victim, who was 16 when they met. Kristen Robinson reports – Dec 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man already behind bars for a deadly hit-and-run should spend an additional four years for an unrelated sex assault against a 16-year-old girl, a B.C. courtroom heard Wednesday.

That recommended sentence was submitted jointly by Crown prosecutors and lawyers for Alexandre Romero-Arata.

A jury convicted Romero-Arata of sexual assault in December 2023.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver hit-and-run trial delayed multiple times by laywer changes'
Vancouver hit-and-run trial delayed multiple times by laywer changes

Crown prosecutor Joseph Marin told the sentencing hearing the assault, which took place at a Vancouver hotel in 2021, involved choking the victim, pulling her hair and slapping her on the face and breasts.

Story continues below advertisement

The assaults had a devastating impact on a vulnerable young person, who Romero-Arata — then 25  — plied with alcohol “despite knowing she was underage and struggling with substance abuse,” Marin told the court.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He added that there was no evidence Romero-Arata had insight into his actions, adding that he had taken the stand during his trial and denied any wrongdoing.

Marin also read a victim impact statement written by the girl, in which she said the assaults had ruined her self-worth.

“For a long time, I would contemplate ending my life because of it … I didn’t want to live with those memories,” she wrote.

The victim’s mother also read a statement via video link, in which she said the assaults sent her daughter into a downward spiral and broke their family.

Click to play video: 'More on record of fatal hit and run driver Alexandre Romero-Arata'
More on record of fatal hit and run driver Alexandre Romero-Arata
Trending Now

“What was done to her was inexcusable, and it shattered every part of our lives,” she said. “Nothing could undo what the defendant did to her.”

Story continues below advertisement

Romero-Arata avoided looking at the mother as she spoke, keeping his gaze fixed straight ahead.

“You fractured an entire family,” she added. “The effects have been long, deep and devastating.”

Last December, Romero-Arata was handed a five-year sentence for criminal negligence causing death over a June 2022 hit-and-run that killed 24-year-old Irish man Eoghan Byrne.

The court heard he had been drinking, was driving at speeds of up to 152 km/h and ran multiple red lights. Video recorded by a passenger in his vehicle showed him, at one point, saying, “I ain’t stopping for no red light.”

Both that case and his sexual assault case dragged on for longer than expected, after Romero-Arata changed his legal counsel five times.

Crown and defence agreed the proposed sex assault sentence should be served after Romero-Arata completes the two years he still has on his hit-and-run sentence. With the totality principle applied, he would spend an additional three years behind bars when that sentence is up.

The judge is slated to rule on the submissions on Thursday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices