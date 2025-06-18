Quebec to jail inmates according to anatomical sex, not gender identity

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s public security minister says transgender inmates will be incarcerated according to their anatomical sex, not their gender identity.

François Bonnardel says in a statement the measure is to ensure the safety of all inmates.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says inmates’ bodies will be scanned to determine which detention centre they will be directed to, adding that some accommodations will be possible.

Inside jails, transgender inmates will be allowed to identify with the gender of their choice.

Bonnardel says the province is providing corrections officers with a guide to educate them on sexual diversity, gender plurality, and the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

The Public Security Department says that as of last week, six out of 5,400 incarcerated people in Quebec jails identified as transgender.