Canada

Quebec to jail inmates according to anatomical sex, not gender identity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel responds to reporters questions at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. View image in full screen
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel responds to reporters questions at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec’s public security minister says transgender inmates will be incarcerated according to their anatomical sex, not their gender identity.

François Bonnardel says in a statement the measure is to ensure the safety of all inmates.

He says inmates’ bodies will be scanned to determine which detention centre they will be directed to, adding that some accommodations will be possible.

Inside jails, transgender inmates will be allowed to identify with the gender of their choice.

Bonnardel says the province is providing corrections officers with a guide to educate them on sexual diversity, gender plurality, and the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

The Public Security Department says that as of last week, six out of 5,400 incarcerated people in Quebec jails identified as transgender.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

