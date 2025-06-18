Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Important witness’ wanted by police in case of missing 3-year-old Quebec girl

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 12:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal mother of missing 3-year-old Claire Bell in custody'
Montreal mother of missing 3-year-old Claire Bell in custody
Related: The mother of a missing child is currently in custody after being charged with child abandonment. A massive police search is underway as police scramble to figure out where the toddler could be. Dan Spector has the latest on the case.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Authorities in Quebec say they are looking for an important witness in the search for three-year-old Claire Bell.

Provincial police say investigators are looking for a woman who worked and lived on a farm who they believe met the child’s 34-year-old mother, Rachel-Ella Todd, sometime on Sunday between 9:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., in either in southwestern Quebec or Ontario.

Officers say the woman speaks both English and French and was wearing an apron with the word “abondance” across the front.

Todd was arrested and charged Tuesday with unlawful abandonment of a child after she reported her daughter as missing Sunday in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., about 50 kilometres west of where she was last seen in Montreal’s LaSalle borough.

Authorities say Todd parked her SUV outside a store in Coteau-du-Lac, went inside and told staff she couldn’t find her daughter.

Story continues below advertisement

Todd briefly appeared via video conference from a police station in Vaudreuil Tuesday before being detained at the Leclerc prison in Laval.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Crown prosecutor Lili Prévost Gravel told reporters she opposed the accused’s release due to the seriousness of the charge.

She will appear again Wednesday afternoon to set a date for a bail hearing.

The child is described as three-feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with pink on the collar and grey pants.

The mother had been driving a 2007 grey Ford Escape with a “Baby on Board” sticker in the back window and the licence plate K50 FVE.

Officials are asking anyone who sees the girl or has information about her location to call 911. Witnesses can report tips anonymously.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices