Mother of missing Quebec toddler charged as search for 3-year-old continues

The mother of a missing Quebec toddler has been arrested and is now charged as the search for the three-year-old girl continues.

The child, Claire Bell, was reported missing Sunday afternoon in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., about 50 kilometres west of where she was last seen in Montreal’s LaSalle borough, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says.

According to authorities, the child’s mother had parked her SUV outside a store in Coteau-du-Lac around 3 p.m. and said she couldn’t find her daughter.

Police searched through the night in both LaSalle and Coteau-du-Lac and also looked in Ontario. Montreal police were asked to help with the search in LaSalle, where she was last seen at 9:45 a.m. on Newman Boulevard.

Helicopters, drones and tracking dogs were used in the search.

Police said Tuesday the mother was arrested for child abandonment; she is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning to face charges.

The search for Bell continues.

She is described as three feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with pink on the collar and grey pants.

The mother had been driving a 2007 grey Ford Escape with a “Baby on Board” sticker in the back window and the licence plate K50 FVE.

In a video posted online, the SQ asked people to be on the lookout for a long-haired chihuahua with reddish-brown fur, who might have been with the girl.

Later in the day they said a dog resembling the family’s chihuahua had been found dead near the junction of highway 20 and highway 30.

The circumstances of the disappearance “are not very clear,” police said around midday.

Officials are asking anyone who sees the girl or has information about her location to call 911. Witnesses can report tips anonymously.