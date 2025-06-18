Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian struck and killed on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows

By Jacob New Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 10:05 am
1 min read
Ridge Meadows RCMP members on scene of fatal collision on Lougheed Highway. View image in full screen
Ridge Meadows RCMP members on scene of fatal collision on Lougheed Highway. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One person is dead after a serious vehicle collision in Pitt Meadows early Wednesday morning.

In a press release, Ridge Meadows RCMP say officers responded to reports of a crash around 2:40 a.m. in the 18900 block of Lougheed Highway, near Harris Road.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a female pedestrian had died at the scene.

Mounties say an active investigation is underway and no further information is available.

Police have not said if a driver is cooperating in the investigation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP say several units are being tasked in the case, including the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (ICARS).

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Lougheed Highway is closed westbound at Harris Road, while two eastbound lanes are also blocked after the Pitt River Bridge at Allen Way.

Police are asking drivers to take a detour and to expect delays in the area, as there is no estimated time for the highway’s re-opening.

Any witnesses to the collision, or individuals with dash cam footage or surveillance video from the area are asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices