Pedestrian struck and killed on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows

One person is dead after a serious vehicle collision in Pitt Meadows early Wednesday morning.
In a press release, Ridge Meadows RCMP say officers responded to reports of a crash around 2:40 a.m. in the 18900 block of Lougheed Highway, near Harris Road.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that a female pedestrian had died at the scene.
Mounties say an active investigation is underway and no further information is available.
Police have not said if a driver is cooperating in the investigation.
RCMP say several units are being tasked in the case, including the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (ICARS).
Lougheed Highway is closed westbound at Harris Road, while two eastbound lanes are also blocked after the Pitt River Bridge at Allen Way.
Police are asking drivers to take a detour and to expect delays in the area, as there is no estimated time for the highway’s re-opening.
Any witnesses to the collision, or individuals with dash cam footage or surveillance video from the area are asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.
