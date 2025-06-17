Woman checking van struck and killed by semi on Whitemud Drive, child survives

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who got out of her vehicle on Whitemud Drive was hit and killed in south Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes near the 111 Street overpass, around 1:30 p.m.

The Edmonton Police Service said a white minivan was stopped on the shoulder of Whitemud Drive, near the exit.

The woman driving the van had gotten out to check something when a semi truck travelling east struck her. It’s not known what the woman was checking on the van.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

EMS and police responded to the collision, but the woman was declared dead on scene.

The backside of the van was also struck during the collision, and the semi ended up on the grassy overpass embankment to the east.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a young child was inside the van and while not physically injured, was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

The collision shut down a stretch of the freeway eastbound between 119 and 111 streets as the major collision section investigated, leading to afternoon commuter traffic backing up to 156 Street in the west end.