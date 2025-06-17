Menu

Traffic

Woman checking van struck and killed by semi on Whitemud Drive, child survives

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 17, 2025 8:44 pm
1 min read
A woman who got out of her vehicle on Whitemud Drive was struck by a semi and killed, and her van containing a child was also hit on the south Edmonton freeway on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. View image in full screen
A woman who got out of her vehicle on Whitemud Drive was struck by a semi and killed, and her van containing a child was also hit on the south Edmonton freeway on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Global News
A woman who got out of her vehicle on Whitemud Drive was hit and killed in south Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes near the 111 Street overpass, around 1:30 p.m.

The Edmonton Police Service said a white minivan was stopped on the shoulder of Whitemud Drive, near the exit.

The woman driving the van had gotten out to check something when a semi truck travelling east struck her. It’s not known what the woman was checking on the van.

EMS and police responded to the collision, but the woman was declared dead on scene.

The backside of the van was also struck during the collision, and the semi ended up on the grassy overpass embankment to the east.

Police said a young child was inside the van and while not physically injured, was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

The collision shut down a stretch of the freeway eastbound between 119 and 111 streets as the major collision section investigated, leading to afternoon commuter traffic backing up to 156 Street in the west end.

Edmonton police decry speeding after 3 fatal collisions
