Calgarians are keeping a nervous eye to the sky Tuesday after Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city of Calgary and areas of Rocky View County just west and east of the city.

The national weather agency said it is tracking a severe thunderstorm that has developed west of the city that is moving towards the city and is capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to toonie sized hail and heavy rain.

View image in full screen This view of the ominous-looking storm that has developed west of Calgary is from a camera atop the Suncor building in the city’s downtown. Global News

Anyone who is outside when the storm hits is being advised to seek shelter or protection from flying debris and hail.

Most of southeastern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan is also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Information on all the latest weather alerts and warnings from Environment Canada is available online.