Montreal invests $100K to lure research talent seeking to escape United States

The City of Montreal is investing $100,000 to lure scientists and researchers who want to leave the United States.

In a news release, Mayor Valérie Plante says the “current situation” in the U.S. is offering Montreal a unique opportunity to recruit global talent.

U.S. President Donald Trump has tried to force change at universities he says have become hotbeds of liberalism and antisemitism, threatening to cut federal funding unless schools comply with his political agenda.

In response, Plante’s administration is teaming up with economic development agency Montréal International and the city’s universities to attract top U.S. academic talent.

Half of the investment will go to Montréal International to attract foreign investment, entrepreneurs and international workers to the city.

The other $50,000 will fund five research grants for doctoral and post-doctoral students looking to come to Montreal.

Over the weekend, four Quebec universities publicly called on the provincial and federal governments to step up to make the province and the country a landing spot for high-level researchers from around the globe.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to providing scientists and researchers in the United States with a dynamic, inclusive environment that fosters innovation,” Plante says in the news release.