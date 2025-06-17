Menu

Canada

Montreal invests $100K to lure research talent seeking to escape United States

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2025 3:21 pm
1 min read
The downtown skyline is seen Wednesday. View image in full screen
Montreal is investing $100K to attract U.S.-based scientists amid political unrest, offering grants and support through local universities and Montréal International. Ryan Remiorz/ The Canadian Press
The City of Montreal is investing $100,000 to lure scientists and researchers who want to leave the United States.

In a news release, Mayor Valérie Plante says the “current situation” in the U.S. is offering Montreal a unique opportunity to recruit global talent.

U.S. President Donald Trump has tried to force change at universities he says have become hotbeds of liberalism and antisemitism, threatening to cut federal funding unless schools comply with his political agenda.

In response, Plante’s administration is teaming up with economic development agency Montréal International and the city’s universities to attract top U.S. academic talent.

Half of the investment will go to Montréal International to attract foreign investment, entrepreneurs and international workers to the city.

The other $50,000 will fund five research grants for doctoral and post-doctoral students looking to come to Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, four Quebec universities publicly called on the provincial and federal governments to step up to make the province and the country a landing spot for high-level researchers from around the globe.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to providing scientists and researchers in the United States with a dynamic, inclusive environment that fosters innovation,” Plante says in the news release.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

