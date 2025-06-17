Stuart Skinner to start Game 6 of Stanley Cup final in goal for Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Stuart Skinner is getting the call with his team’s season on the line.

The Oilers goaltender will start Tuesday in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers with Edmonton facing elimination in the NHL’s title series.

Skinner was pulled in Game 4 after allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period.

Story continues below advertisement

Calvin Pickard took over and made 22 saves the rest of the in the Oilers’ 5-4 overtime victory.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The veteran journeyman got the net in Game 5, surrendering four goals on 18 shots in Florida’s 5-2 win that moved the Panthers within one victory of the team’s second straight Cup win after topping Edmonton in seven last June.

The Oilers are set to make two other lineup changes, with winger Kasperi Kapanen coming in for Viktor Arvidsson and John Klingberg suiting up in place of Troy Stecher on defence.

Game 7, if necessary, would be Friday in Edmonton.