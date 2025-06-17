Menu

Sports

Stuart Skinner to start Game 6 of Stanley Cup final in goal for Oilers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talks about the decision to start Stuart Skinner in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final.
Stuart Skinner is getting the call with his team’s season on the line.

The Oilers goaltender will start Tuesday in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers with Edmonton facing elimination in the NHL’s title series.

Skinner was pulled in Game 4 after allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period.

Calvin Pickard took over and made 22 saves the rest of the in the Oilers’ 5-4 overtime victory.

The veteran journeyman got the net in Game 5, surrendering four goals on 18 shots in Florida’s 5-2 win that moved the Panthers within one victory of the team’s second straight Cup win after topping Edmonton in seven last June.

The Oilers are set to make two other lineup changes, with winger Kasperi Kapanen coming in for Viktor Arvidsson and John Klingberg suiting up in place of Troy Stecher on defence.

Game 7, if necessary, would be Friday in Edmonton.

Amid do-or-die time, Edmonton hockey fans reflect on being loyal to the Oil

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

