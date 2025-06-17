Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. youth pleads guilty to one of 33 charges in case alleging high school threats

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2025 9:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police arrest Halifax teen after credible weapons threat made to Citadel High School'
Police arrest Halifax teen after credible weapons threat made to Citadel High School
Police arrest Halifax teen after credible weapons threat made to Citadel High School – Apr 24, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Nova Scotia youth is pleading guilty to one of 33 charges related to police allegations he threatened to shoot people at a downtown high school in Halifax.

The 16-year-old appeared in court on Monday, pleading guilty to unsafe storage of ammunition.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 3 and an update on the 32 remaining charges is expected on July 24.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators allege the teenager threatened three people, and possessed weapons such as multiple rifles, shotguns and air guns, as well as brass knuckles and a knife.

Court documents also have said the teen allegedly created “online hate groups” targeting African Nova Scotian and Jewish people over the past year.

Trending Now

The public prosecution service says the court also ordered a psychological assessment of the accused at the request of his defence lawyer.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices