N.S. youth pleads guilty to one of 33 charges in case alleging high school threats

A Nova Scotia youth is pleading guilty to one of 33 charges related to police allegations he threatened to shoot people at a downtown high school in Halifax.

The 16-year-old appeared in court on Monday, pleading guilty to unsafe storage of ammunition.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 3 and an update on the 32 remaining charges is expected on July 24.

Investigators allege the teenager threatened three people, and possessed weapons such as multiple rifles, shotguns and air guns, as well as brass knuckles and a knife.

Court documents also have said the teen allegedly created “online hate groups” targeting African Nova Scotian and Jewish people over the past year.

The public prosecution service says the court also ordered a psychological assessment of the accused at the request of his defence lawyer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.