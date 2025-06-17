Troubled Ontario school board cutting staff to save $4.7M

Send this page to someone via email

A massive deficit is leading the Thames Valley District School Board to make massive cuts to staffing in an effort to save $4.7 million.

The board said in a statement it’s implementing a series of “staffing adjustments” at the central board offices as part of its ongoing financial recovery efforts.

The board would not confirm the number of cuts; a representative for the board said in a statement the cuts would result in $4.7 million in savings on salaries and benefits.

This comes amid several other changes to combat a massive deficit.

Some of these changes have taken effect immediately, and the board reports that others will be phased in over the coming months, and the 2025-2026 school year.

“The changes reflect the Board’s commitment to long-term financial sustainability and ensuring that resources are focused on supporting student learning and well-being,” a representative for the board said in a statement.

The cuts come following a weeks-long financial audit of the board following outrage over controversial sending practices.

The report found that the financial position of TVDSB has declined from having a surplus of $3.5 million in 2020 to 2021 to an in-year deficit of $17.32 million in 2023 to 2024.

While the projected deficit for the 2024-25 school year is expected to improve slightly to $16.8 million.

The board has already implemented savings measures including the staffing cuts for the 2024 2025 school year, which would reduce $16.8 million deficit to an adjusted deficit ranging from $15.9 million to $13.7 million depending on which cuts are made.

“While these decisions are difficult, they have been made with a clear focus on securing the Board’s financial stability and ensuring that resources remain available where they are needed most. The Board is committed to providing support for staff who are impacted by these changes,” a representative for the board said in a statement.

All this comes following highly criticized spending practices and the board’s director of education stepping down in March.

In March the board announced that that the board of trustees accepted Mark Fisher’s resignation.

Fisher has been on a leave of absence since early September 2024, which took effect just days before the school board revealed the cost of an off-site planning meeting in Toronto, totaling $38,444.92.

This includes transportation, the Blue Jays’ stadium hotel, meeting spaces and food expenses.

Following the controversy over the trip, Ontario’s Ministry of Education announced an audit of the board, which resulted in them finding the $16.8 million deficit.