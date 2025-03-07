Ontario school board director resigns after $40K Blue Jays stadium retreat

Send this page to someone via email

Following the controversy over an off-site retreat costing nearly $40,000, the Thames Valley District School Board has announced that its director of education has stepped down.

The school board announced Friday that the board of trustees accepted Mark Fisher’s resignation earlier this week.

Fisher has been on a leave of absence since early September 2024, which took effect just days before the school board revealed the cost of an off-site planning meeting in Toronto, totalling $38,444.92.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This includes transportation, the Blue Jays stadium hotel, meeting spaces and food expenses.

The school board would not state the reason for the leave of absence, but it did come following pushback to disclose the cost of the trip from the local union representing early childhood educators.

Fisher was put on paid leave, and former Thames Valley District School Board director of education Bill Tucker was appointed interim director of education.

Story continues below advertisement

During its announcement Friday, the board confirmed that Tucker will continue in his role as interim director until a permanent director of education can be named.

The statement from the board also confirmed that as of Thursday, former associate director Linda Nicholls is no longer employed by the TVDSB.

Following the controversy over the trip, Ontario’s Ministry of Education announced an audit of the board.

The school board said it would not be making any further comments as these decisions relate to personnel matters.