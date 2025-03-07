Menu

Education

Ontario school board director resigns after $40K Blue Jays stadium retreat

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 1:14 pm
1 min read
Following the controversy over an off-site retreat costing nearly $40,000, the Thames Valley District School Board has announced that its director of education has stepped down.

The school board announced Friday that the board of trustees accepted Mark Fisher’s resignation earlier this week.

Fisher has been on a leave of absence since early September 2024, which took effect just days before the school board revealed the cost of an off-site planning meeting in Toronto, totalling $38,444.92.

This includes transportation, the Blue Jays stadium hotel, meeting spaces and food expenses.

The school board would not state the reason for the leave of absence, but it did come following pushback to disclose the cost of the trip from the local union representing early childhood educators.

Fisher was put on paid leave, and former Thames Valley District School Board director of education Bill Tucker was appointed interim director of education.

During its announcement Friday, the board confirmed that Tucker will continue in his role as interim director until a permanent director of education can be named.

The statement from the board also confirmed that as of Thursday, former associate director Linda Nicholls is no longer employed by the TVDSB.

Following the controversy over the trip, Ontario’s Ministry of Education announced an audit of the board.

The school board said it would not be making any further comments as these decisions relate to personnel matters.

