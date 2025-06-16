Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Adam Drake’s lawyer delivers closing arguments, asks jury to avoid ‘outside noise’

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 3:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Defence makes closing arguments in trial for man accused of killing Pat Stay'
Defence makes closing arguments in trial for man accused of killing Pat Stay
WATCH: Adam Drake’s defence lawyer delivered his closing arguments in a Nova Scotia courtroom, saying the Crown didn’t prove his client killed battle rapper Pat Stay and he should be found not guilty. Mitchell Bailey has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Adam Drake’s defence lawyer delivered his closing arguments in a Dartmouth courtroom Monday, saying the Crown didn’t prove his client killed battle rapper Pat Stay and he should be found not guilty.

Drake, 34, is accused of fatally stabbing Stay inside a Halifax bar in 2022 and is charged with second-degree murder.

Defence lawyer Michael Lacy opened and ended his closing arguments by asking jurors not to fall for what he called “confirmation bias.”

Lacy played frame-by-frame surveillance footage from the moment of the stabbing, arguing the quality is too poor to conclude that Drake stabbed Stay and that you can’t see the movements of others.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Friday, Crown attorney Tanya Carter played through that same footage and said based on proximity to Stay, no one else but Drake could have dealt the stab wound to the heart.

Story continues below advertisement

But the defence says the Crown ruled out other witnesses too easily, including one who punched Stay following the stabbing.

Carter said the Crown believes Drake concealed a knife in a bag, but Drake’s lawyer argued the bag contained no DNA evidence that belonged to Stay.

Trending Now

When presenting footage on Friday, the Crown said Drake is seen looking in Stay’s direction before he arrives and thrusts forward, before Stay turns around with blood on his shirt and then leaves out a back door.

Lacy called the implication that Drake waited out Stay’s arrival “utter nonsense,” suggesting no one in his group knew of Stay’s plan to come to the club.

The defence closed its argument by saying there’s still unanswered questions and asked the jury to avoid “outside noise around the case.”

The jury will be back Tuesday morning as deliberations are expected to begin.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices