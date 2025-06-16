Winnipeg launches teams to tackle ‘neighbourhood to-do list’

Send this page to someone via email

A new City of Winnipeg program launched Monday aims to clean up local neighbourhoods more efficiently.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said the new Neighbourhood Action Teams are able to deal with all of the issues that would typically be reported to 311.

“They can fill potholes, broken signs, do tree repairs, pick up debris, deal with sidewalk issues and sidewalk repairs, and more,” Gillingham said.

“These are the kinds of things that pile up on the neighbourhood to-do list.”

Although Monday marks the program’s official launch, the mayor said teams were already out on Winnipeg streets earlier this year clearing snow from bus stops and filling thousands of potholes.

“Instead of sending just one crew to do one job and then a different crew rolling up a couple weeks later to do a different job, these teams handle it all — efficiently, thoroughly, and with an eye to quality.”

The city said teams will be cycling through each city ward in the coming months, beginning in the Daniel McIntyre area as well as the Mynarski and River Heights-Fort Garry communities.

The six-person teams are expected to rotate through all 15 wards through October, with about four weeks spent in each neighbourhood. Their work plans have been created alongside area councillors, local business improvement zones and other stakeholders.

“This program is about giving our crews the tools, training and flexibility they need to respond quickly and get things done,” said Coun. Janice Lukes, chair of Winnipeg Public Works.

“Neighbourhood Action Teams are a more nimble and innovative way to deliver frontline service.”