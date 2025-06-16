Canada Strong Pass grants free admission to national parks, historic sites this summer

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Strong Pass takes effect Friday, offering free admission to national parks, national historic sites and marine conservation areas maintained by Parks Canada.

The pass also includes a 25 per cent discount on camping fees at national parks.

The program, which runs until Sept. 2, follows up on a Liberal campaign promise to promote Canadian tourism in response to the United States’ tariff war.

“This pass is about discovering and reconnecting with the nature, history and culture of this remarkable country we all share and are proud to call our own,” Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault told a Monday press conference.

“It’s about enjoying the places and experiences that brings us together and make Canada strong.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's about enjoying the places and experiences that brings us together and make Canada strong."

The pass also offers free national museum admission for children 17 and under, and a 50 per cent discount for 18 to 24 year-olds.

4:24 Travel Tips: Travelling within Canada as airlines see a decline in U.S. travel

Via Rail is also offering free fares for children 17 and under if they are accompanied by an adult, and a 25 per cent discount for travellers 18 to 24 years old.

Some provincial and territorial museums and galleries are taking part by offering free admission for minors and a 50 per cent discount for visitors aged 18 to 24.

There is no physical “Canada Strong Pass” or registration required — visitors can just show up at participating locations.

Guilbeault said that people who have already purchased park passes or have booked camping or a Via Rail trip can contact the relevant agency for a refund.