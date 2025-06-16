Menu

Environment

Remains of large, shortfin mako shark found in eastern Nova Scotia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2025 12:41 pm
1 min read
The remains of a 3.6-metre female shortfin mako shark, seen in this handout photo, were found near Port Dufferin, N.S., on June 14, 2025. The rope on its tail was attached after it was found to secure the animal in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Marine Animal Response Society. View image in full screen
The body of a large, adult shark was found on the weekend along Nova Scotia’s eastern shore.

The Halifax-based Marine Animal Response Society says the 3.6-metre shortfin mako was found Saturday near Port Dufferin, N.S., about 140 kilometres east of Halifax.

Executive Director Tonya Wimmer says it remains unclear how the female shark died.

She says it is rare to find this type of shark near the shore because they typically seek warmer waters far offshore.

According to the federal Fisheries Department, shortfin makos can grow to 3.9 meters in length.

They are considered the fastest sharks in the ocean, capable of reaching speeds up to 68 kilometres per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

