Remains of large, shortfin mako shark found in eastern Nova Scotia

The body of a large, adult shark was found on the weekend along Nova Scotia’s eastern shore.

The Halifax-based Marine Animal Response Society says the 3.6-metre shortfin mako was found Saturday near Port Dufferin, N.S., about 140 kilometres east of Halifax.

Executive Director Tonya Wimmer says it remains unclear how the female shark died.

She says it is rare to find this type of shark near the shore because they typically seek warmer waters far offshore.

According to the federal Fisheries Department, shortfin makos can grow to 3.9 meters in length.

They are considered the fastest sharks in the ocean, capable of reaching speeds up to 68 kilometres per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.