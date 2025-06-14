Quebec Liberals elect former federal minister Pablo Rodriguez as leader

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Liberals have chosen Pablo Rodriguez to lead the party into the October 2026 provincial election.

The former federal cabinet minister won the party’s leadership contest today after two rounds of voting, beating out Charles Milliard, former head of the federation of Quebec chambers of commerce with just over 52 per cent of votes cast.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The three other candidates vying for the top job — Karl Blackburn, Marc Bélanger and Mario Roy — were eliminated after a first round.

Rodriguez told party faithful at a leadership convention in the provincial capital it was time to come together as Liberals and write a new chapter for the party.

Rodriguez, who does not have a seat in the national assembly, will have to rebuild the party in the coming months if it is to have a chance of forming government.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals have for years been polling badly among francophone voters outside Montreal.