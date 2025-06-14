Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec Liberals elect former federal minister Pablo Rodriguez as leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2025 5:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pablo Rodriguez resigns from Trudeau’s cabinet to run for Quebec Liberal Party leadership'
Pablo Rodriguez resigns from Trudeau’s cabinet to run for Quebec Liberal Party leadership
RELATED: Pablo Rodriguez resigns from Trudeau’s cabinet to run for Quebec Liberal Party leadership – Sep 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec Liberals have chosen Pablo Rodriguez to lead the party into the October 2026 provincial election.

The former federal cabinet minister won the party’s leadership contest today after two rounds of voting, beating out Charles Milliard, former head of the federation of Quebec chambers of commerce with just over 52 per cent of votes cast.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The three other candidates vying for the top job — Karl Blackburn, Marc Bélanger and Mario Roy — were eliminated after a first round.

Rodriguez told party faithful at a leadership convention in the provincial capital it was time to come together as Liberals and write a new chapter for the party.

Trending Now

Rodriguez, who does not have a seat in the national assembly, will have to rebuild the party in the coming months if it is to have a chance of forming government.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals have for years been polling badly among francophone voters outside Montreal.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices