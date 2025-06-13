Menu

Fire

Financial aid delays continue for wildfire evacuees in Saskatchewan

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 8:06 pm
Financial aid delays continue for wildfire evacuees in Saskatchewan
As wildfire evacuees in Saskatchewan begin returning home, many are still facing delays in receiving promised financial assistance.

Some evacuees report having no support, with issues ranging from unfulfilled hotel accommodations to the absence of food vouchers.

Premier Scott Moe had previously promised $500 to every evacuee over the age of 18, plus reimbursements for the days they were displaced.

However, as of now, there is still no clear timeline on when these funds will be available.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says they are working to distribute the money, retroactive to the date of the evacuation orders, with up to $200 per day available.

For the full story, watch the video above.

