Pat Stay murder trial: Tensions rise in and out of court as closing arguments begin

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury has heard closing arguments from the Crown in Adam Drake’s second-degree murder trial.

The 34-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing Dartmouth rapper Pat Stay inside a Halifax bar in 2022.

Crown lawyer Tanya Carter is asking the jury to find Drake guilty of second-degree murder. For hours, the packed courtroom was shown surveillance footage from the Yacht Club Social on the night of Stay’s death.

The court heard during the trial that the cause of death was from a stab wound to the heart.

Tensions rose once the jury adjourned for the day and Drake turned and appeared to wink in the direction of Stay’s friends and family.

Later, outside the courthouse in Dartmouth, one person exchanged words with defence lawyer Michael Lacy and spit on his shoe. This resulted in sheriffs separating the two.

The jury will return on Monday morning with the defence set to make closing arguments.

Deliberations in this case could begin as early as next Tuesday.

