Cancer group warns Carney bill could weaken health standards. Why?

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Cancer Society is warning the Carney government that its legislation to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers could undermine health standards unless it’s amended to add new safeguards.

The legislation, which the government will try to push quickly through the House of Commons next week, looks to do two things — break down interprovincial barriers to trade and labour mobility and speed up approvals for major projects.

The bill would allow provincial standards to displace federal ones to make it easier to sell Canadian-made goods within the country.

5:04 Breaking down provincial trade barriers with the ‘One Canadian Economy’ bill

Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society, says that could lead to unintended consequences because provincial rules are sometimes weaker, and warns of a possible resurgence of products banned by federal regulation, such as those containing asbestos.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the bill should be changed to exempt health and environment standards to avoid weakening them across the country.

The Bloc Québécois, NDP and Green Party are accusing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government of trying to ram the bill through Parliament too quickly without sufficient study.