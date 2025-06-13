Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Cancer group warns Carney bill could weaken health standards. Why?

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney’s government tables ‘One Canadian Economy’ bill to eliminate internal trade barriers'
Carney’s government tables ‘One Canadian Economy’ bill to eliminate internal trade barriers
The federal government tabled landmark legislation today to cut the red tape on major national projects and to eliminate internal trade barriers. David Akin looks at what the bill is promising.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canadian Cancer Society is warning the Carney government that its legislation to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers could undermine health standards unless it’s amended to add new safeguards.

The legislation, which the government will try to push quickly through the House of Commons next week, looks to do two things — break down interprovincial barriers to trade and labour mobility and speed up approvals for major projects.

The bill would allow provincial standards to displace federal ones to make it easier to sell Canadian-made goods within the country.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down provincial trade barriers with the ‘One Canadian Economy’ bill'
Breaking down provincial trade barriers with the ‘One Canadian Economy’ bill
Trending Now

Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society, says that could lead to unintended consequences because provincial rules are sometimes weaker, and warns of a possible resurgence of products banned by federal regulation, such as those containing asbestos.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the bill should be changed to exempt health and environment standards to avoid weakening them across the country.

The Bloc Québécois, NDP and Green Party are accusing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government of trying to ram the bill through Parliament too quickly without sufficient study.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices