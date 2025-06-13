Former Nova Scotia Scoutmaster charged with sex assaults dating back 5 decades

Send this page to someone via email

A former Scoutmaster in Nova Scotia has been charged after two people came forward with allegations of sexual assault during the 1970s.

In a Friday news release, RCMP said William Langille, 81, of Valley, N.S., has been charged with five counts of indecent assault and five counts of acts of gross indecency.

RCMP noted Langille was the Scoutmaster — or adult leader of a Scouts unit — at the time of the alleged offences.

“The offences occurred between 1970 and 1976 when the victims were Scouts and attended Valley Baptist Church for weekly Scouts Night,” said RCMP.

Police began their investigation after they received one report in October 2024. Through the investigation, a second victim was identified.

Langille was arrested on May 30 of this year. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on June 16.

RCMP said they believe there may be additional victims, and are encouraging them to come forward.

“The RCMP understands that sexual offences have a devastating and lifelong impact on victims and can cause intense feelings of stress, shame and fear,” the release added.

“There is no ‘time limit’ on these types of offences, and even if a significant number of years have passed, RCMP investigators will seek justice for any victims who come forward.”