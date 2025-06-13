Menu

Environment

New wildlife overpass in Kananaskis Country named after former Alberta premier

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 5:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What does an animal see when it crosses a wildlife overpass?'
What does an animal see when it crosses a wildlife overpass?
WATCH (June 7, 2018): Here's what a wildlife crossing in Yoho National Park, crossing a six lane highway, might look like from the view of a travelling bear – Jun 7, 2018
A new wildlife overpass on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Lac des Arcs — about an hour west of Calgary — was officially opened on Friday morning and named in honour of former Alberta premier Peter Lougheed.

Lougheed was instrumental in the establishment of Kananaskis Country, a network of provincial parks and wildlands, a half-century ago.

Construction of the $17.5-million overpass began in 2022, was completed last year and was officially opened on Friday (June 13, 2025). View image in full screen
Construction of the $17.5-million overpass began in 2022, was completed last year and was officially opened on Friday (June 13, 2025). Global News

The 4,000-square-kilometre network area of the eastern Rocky Mountains and foothills also encompasses the area where the wildlife overpass is located.

Construction of the $17.5-million overpass began in 2022 and was completed last year, on time and on budget, according to the province.

It is the first wildlife overpass to be constructed outside of a national park in Alberta.

The new overpass is located in one of the busiest wildlife corridors in southern Alberta and is expected to reduce the number of vehicle collisions with bears, elk and other animals by about 80 per cent. View image in full screen
The new overpass is located in one of the busiest wildlife corridors in southern Alberta and is expected to reduce the number of vehicle collisions with bears, elk and other animals by about 80 per cent. Global News

The overpass, located on the northern tip of Kananaskis Country, provides a gateway for wildlife to cross the Trans Canada Highway safely.

It is one of the busiest wildlife corridors in the region, as bears, elk, deer, lynx and other animals travel between the mountains, the foothills and valleys below.

The new crossing is expected to reduce collisions with wildlife by an estimated 80 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Researchers to monitor wildlife crossing Highway 3'
Researchers to monitor wildlife crossing Highway 3
