Construction begins on Alberta’s 1st wildlife overpass outside a national park

Construction has started on a wildlife bridge over the Trans-Canada Highway where dozens of elk were killed in 2019 by vehicles driving through Alberta’s mountains.

Alberta Transportation says the overpass, the first to be built outside a national park, will be located east of Canmore, Alta., and will cost about $17.5 million.

There will also be 12 kilometres of fencing along both sides of the highway.

Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney says the overpass will increase safety by reducing collisions with wildlife.

She says about 30,000 vehicles use that stretch of highway every day.

The department says there’s an average of 69 collisions involving animals annually on the Trans-Canada Highway between Highway 40 and Banff National Park.