Fire

Kinew says Manitoba hotel owners should step up for wildfire evacuees

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2025 12:30 pm
1 min read
Kinew tops premier’s approval ratings poll
The latest Angus Reid poll finds that Wab Kinew is once again the country's highest-rated premier.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says some hotel owners in the province are not doing enough to help wildfire evacuees.

Kinew said on Thursday after touring some fire-hit areas that while a large majority of hotel operators have been great, some need to open up rooms as there are evacuees still sleeping in cots in emergency shelters.

About 21,000 people in Manitoba have had to evacuate including from Flin Flon, Pimicikamak Cree Nation and other areas.

There’s a fire burning about five kilometres away from the First Nation, while the one near Flin Flon is the biggest one in the province at about 3,000 square kilometres.

A smaller fire is burning south of Cranberry Portage, but the community’s 600 residents are being allowed to return home starting Saturday morning.

Officials in Flin Flon, less than 50 kilometres away, have said they’re working on a re-entry plan but the fire line is “right against” the community.

Cranberry Portage evacuees to return home Saturday
© 2025 The Canadian Press

