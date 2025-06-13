‘Traffic is brutal’: Premier says Halifax mayor on right track to rethink bike lanes

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston weighed in on Halifax’s bike lane discussion by saying Mayor Andy Fillmore was “on the right track” when he tried to get council to pause construction on new lanes.

“The traffic is brutal, everyone can see that,” Houston said Thursday.

“I think he’s on the right topic, for sure, on traffic congestion. I think the motion to say, can we have a discussion about the cost, about the location, that makes sense to me.”

Fillmore brought a motion this week asking council to pause construction on new bike lanes associated with the all-ages and abilities (AAA) bikeway network project until a staff report could be completed to evaluate increasing costs and congestion concerns.

The mayor indicated he wanted to re-evaluate the design and cost of the project, which he says has ballooned to almost $100 million.

Councillors defeated the motion by 12 votes to five on Tuesday.

In reaction, the premier said he believed the majority of taxpayers would want the government to think twice about costs.

“They kind of like it when government says, ‘Let’s make sure we’re on the right track here, and let’s understand the cost and stuff.’ So, for some reason, the council decided no, and they’ll have to decide that,” Houston said.

“But I think the mayor was on the right track.”

Some councillors criticized fundamental aspects of the motion, particularly traffic concerns and the impact that delaying the project will have on cost down the road.

“Bike lanes do not cause congestion,” Coun. Sam Austin said. “Studies have been done in many different places and it is simply not true.”

Only a report on the design of bike lanes along Morris Street passed 11-6.

Cycling experts have also spoken against Fillmore’s motion — claiming the mayor was going back on election promises he made on the campaign trail last October.

“It’s such a turnaround for Andy Fillmore,” said David Trueman, the chair of the Halifax Cycling Coalition. “During the election campaign, he said, and I quote, ‘A fully connected bicycle network should be the priority for HRM.’ So, for him to turn around like this is just crazy.”

For his part, Fillmore said he’s committed to fighting for active transportation.

“That has been my drumbeat through all of this. We can meet all the active transportation needs in a better way if we just take a minute and try harder,” Fillmore said Tuesday.

— with files from Angela Capobianco