Crime

Police investigate homicide of woman fatally stabbed in central Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 7:45 pm
1 min read
Morgan Cherish Taryn Giroux, 27, died from a stabbing on June 11, 2025 in Edmonton, Alta. View image in full screen
Morgan Cherish Taryn Giroux, 27, died from a stabbing on June 11, 2025 in Edmonton, Alta. Supplied to Global News
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating the death of a woman who was found stabbed at an apartment in central Edmonton.

The homicide took place northeast of downtown, in the Parkdale neighbourhood, on Wednesday morning.

Police were called around  7:20 a.m. to a residence near 81 Street and 114 Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 27-year-old Morgan Cherish Taryn Giroux, suffering from a stab wound.

She was treated and taken to hospital by EMS, where she later died of her injuries.

Police said a female youth was initially taken into custody at the scene, but later released.

An autopsy was completed on Thursday, at which time the medical examiner determined Giroux died from being stabbed and her death is homicide.

EPS said homicide detectives continue to investigate but are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Police did not say if anyone else had been arrested or charged.

Click to play video: 'West Edmonton residents worried about crime after police fatally shoot armed man'
West Edmonton residents worried about crime after police fatally shoot armed man
