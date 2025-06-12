Menu

Health

SHA restructures leadership, adds front-line roles in rural communities

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 6:56 pm
1 min read
SHA restructures leadership, adds frontline roles in rural communities
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is restructuring its leadership to shift more resources to front-line care.

The SHA will cut 26 senior administrative positions, generating $10.4 million in annual savings. Of that, $6.2 million will support patient care across the province, while $4.2 million will fund 27 new and 20 enhanced clinical manager roles in 45 rural and northern communities.

SHA said the changes aim to improve on-site leadership, manager-to-staff ratios, and oversight at local health facilities.

“What we found is there was significant variation in the number of staff reporting to leaders,” said Andrew Will, CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority. “In some cases, the number of staff reporting to a single leader was well over 100. In some cases, leaders were also providing leadership at more than one site. So, what we really tried to do was balance this out.”

A new physician leadership model is also being introduced, including six deputy chief medical officers to work alongside operational leaders.

“The new physician leadership structure is focused on strengthening connections between clinical and operational decision-making,” said Dr. Jordan Wingate, SHA Interim CMO.

“This model is designed to improve accountability and role clarity, increase physician engagement, and strengthen operational integration.”

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill stated that these changes are a direct result of feedback from front-line staff.

“This is about taking resources that are being used for out-of-scope senior positions and moving them to positions that are right on the front lines in communities all around the province,” said Cockrill.

“Hearing this directly from front-line workers, from patients. They want to see more resources in facilities around the province — that’s what this is all about.”

Implementation is scheduled to begin this summer, with a full rollout expected by fall.

