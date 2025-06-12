Carney, Smith won’t attend Game 5 of Stanley Cup final: Alberta premier’s office

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s office says she and Prime Minister Mark Carney won’t be watching the Edmonton Oilers battle the Florida Panthers on home ice Saturday.

Smith extended an invitation last week for Carney to join her for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final.

1:55 Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Alberta premier, makes housing announcement in Edmonton

The premier’s press secretary, Sam Blackett, says the upcoming G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta., and their demanding schedules make seeing the game together impossible.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier has no plans to attend Stanley Cup final games.

During the Oilers playoff run last year, Smith supported the team at several games.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Panthers lead the series 2-1, after routing the Oilers in Game 3 earlier this week by a score of 6-1.

They play Game 4 on Thursday night in Florida.