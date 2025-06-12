Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Carney, Smith won’t attend Game 5 of Stanley Cup final: Alberta premier’s office

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2025 2:08 pm
1 min read
Left, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaking at an news conference in Edmonton on April 7, and right, federal Liberal leader Mark Carney speaking in Ottawa on Thursday April 3, 2025. View image in full screen
Left, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaking at a news conference in Edmonton on April 7, and right, federal Liberal leader Mark Carney speaking in Ottawa on Thursday April 3, 2025. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta, and Adrian Wyld/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s office says she and Prime Minister Mark Carney won’t be watching the Edmonton Oilers battle the Florida Panthers on home ice Saturday.

Smith extended an invitation last week for Carney to join her for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final.

Click to play video: 'Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Alberta premier, makes housing announcement in Edmonton'
Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Alberta premier, makes housing announcement in Edmonton

The premier’s press secretary, Sam Blackett, says the upcoming G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta., and their demanding schedules make seeing the game together impossible.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier has no plans to attend Stanley Cup final games.

Click to play video: 'Calgary mayor asks residents for patience as G7 nears'
Calgary mayor asks residents for patience as G7 nears
Trending Now

During the Oilers playoff run last year, Smith supported the team at several games.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Panthers lead the series 2-1, after routing the Oilers in Game 3 earlier this week by a score of 6-1.

They play Game 4 on Thursday night in Florida.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices