Thousands of Saskatchewan wildfire evacuees return home after weeks away

Buses and vehicles loaded with evacuees are making their way back to northern Saskatchewan communities on Thursday as evacuation orders over wildfires lift in several areas.

The biggest evacuation order in the province was lifted at 8 a.m. on Thursday, as the barriers into the tri-community of La Ronge, Air Ronge and Lac La Ronge were removed and residents were welcomed home. The region is home to approximately 7,000 people.

Residents are being warned that the landscape is significantly different from when they left, with charred and blackened forest as far as the eye can see in some areas.

Evacuation orders were also lifted in several other communities in the north on Thursday:

Hall Lake

Brabant Lake

Nemeiben Lake

Sucker River

Wadin Bay

English Bay

Sikachu

Clam Crossing

Napatak

Eagle Point

Lap Lake

Rabbit Creek

Potato Lake

Stanley Mission

Little Bear Lake

Timber Bay

Other areas such as Creighton, on the Manitoba border, and Denare Beach are still on mandatory evacuation orders.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said Wednesday that there is still work to do on the largest fires in the north, but no significant fire activity or “runs” towards communities were expected any time soon.

As of Thursday morning the SPSA reported 23 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Six were deemed uncontained, while another two are classified as “protecting values,” meaning firefighters are focused on protecting properties and assets from the flames.