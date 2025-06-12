Vaughan homeowner charged for firing gun during attempted break-in, 5 in custody

A break-and-enter in Vaughan early Tuesday led to several arrests including charges against the homeowner, who allegedly fired a gun at the suspects during the attempted theft.
On social media, York Regional Police say they were called around 4:05 a.m. to a home near Teston Road and Pine Valley Drive, where a group of suspects was reportedly trying to steal a vehicle.
The homeowner spotted the suspects and called police.
There was no confrontation, but police told Global News the resident discharged a firearm before officers arrived.
Officers say the suspects took off on foot, leaving their own vehicle behind.
Three were arrested quickly, and two more were taken into custody around 6 a.m. Police say five of the six suspects are now in custody, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.
Police later confirmed with Global News that the resident has also been charged for firing the weapon. No injuries were reported.
The suspects, including three adults and one youth, are facing charges related to attempted break-and-enter and attempted vehicle theft.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
