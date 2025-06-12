Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vaughan homeowner charged for firing gun during attempted break-in, 5 in custody

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ontario View image in full screen
A Vaughan homeowner has been charged after firing a gun at suspects during an attempted break-in and car theft early Tuesday. Five of six suspects are in custody. Arlyn McAdorey/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A break-and-enter in Vaughan early Tuesday led to several arrests including charges against the homeowner, who allegedly fired a gun at the suspects during the attempted theft.

On social media, York Regional Police say they were called around 4:05 a.m. to a home near Teston Road and Pine Valley Drive, where a group of suspects was reportedly trying to steal a vehicle.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The homeowner spotted the suspects and called police.

There was no confrontation, but police told Global News the resident discharged a firearm before officers arrived.

Officers say the suspects took off on foot, leaving their own vehicle behind.

Three were arrested quickly, and two more were taken into custody around 6 a.m. Police say five of the six suspects are now in custody, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police later confirmed with Global News that the resident has also been charged for firing the weapon. No injuries were reported.

The suspects, including three adults and one youth, are facing charges related to attempted break-and-enter and attempted vehicle theft.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices