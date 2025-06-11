Menu

Headline link
Lifestyle

Saskatoon downtown business owners call for action on homelessness

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 6:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Downtown business owners call for action on homelessness'
Downtown business owners call for action on homelessness
WATCH: The Saskatoon city governance meeting Wednesday got a little heated as downtown business owners called for action on homelessness and social disorder in the core.
The Saskatoon city governance meeting Wednesday got a little heated as downtown business owners called for action on homelessness and social disorder in the core.

Business owners said they are constantly having to call police and customers are choosing not to return because they don’t feel safe coming downtown.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Heale shares what businesses are asking for and what the city has to say about its response to homelessness.

