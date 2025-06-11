Saskatoon downtown business owners call for action on homelessness

The Saskatoon city governance meeting Wednesday got a little heated as downtown business owners called for action on homelessness and social disorder in the core.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Business owners said they are constantly having to call police and customers are choosing not to return because they don’t feel safe coming downtown.
Trending Now
In the video above, Global’s Nicole Heale shares what businesses are asking for and what the city has to say about its response to homelessness.
Comments