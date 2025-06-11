Saskatoon downtown business owners call for action on homelessness

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon city governance meeting Wednesday got a little heated as downtown business owners called for action on homelessness and social disorder in the core.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Business owners said they are constantly having to call police and customers are choosing not to return because they don’t feel safe coming downtown.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Heale shares what businesses are asking for and what the city has to say about its response to homelessness.