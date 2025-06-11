Winnipeg Blue Bombers look for another trip to the Grey Cup, this time as hosts

Send this page to someone via email

Dalton Schoen doesn’t care who throws him the ball, he just wants to make a meaningful catch.

The Blue Bombers’ talented receiver will get that chance when he returns from a season-ending injury to face the B.C. Lions in Winnipeg’s CFL season-opener Thursday.

“It feels great,” Schoen said after Wednesday’s walk-through practice. “It’s kind of hard to describe, you get so used to the process of it that when it’s taken away you go, ‘Wow, that goes quick.’”

Schoen suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the third game last season, nixing a chance to put up a trio of consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.

His return to action will be key for a revamped Blue Bombers receiving corps.

Schoen and 10-year CFL veteran Nic Demski will lead a group that’s lost some veteran pass catchers such as Kenny Lawler and Drew Wolitarsky.

Thursday’s test will also include hauling in passes from quarterback Chris Streveler as starting quarterback Zach Collaros was suspended for one game after failing to respond to an off-season drug-testing request.

“We’ve got some familiar faces, but we’ve definitely got some new faces,” said Demski, who’s in his seventh year with his hometown team.

“We’ve got some guys stepping up into different roles, so everybody’s just got to make the most of their opportunities and come together and play great.”

Lawler and Wolitarsky both left for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while Ontaria Wilson signed with the NFL New York Jets after catching 71 passes for 1,026 yards in his rookie three-down season.

Winnipeg’s starting five against the Lions (1-0) will feature Demski and Schoen with sophomores Keric Wheatfall and Kevens Clercius and rookie Jerreth Sterns.

Dillon Mitchell was a big off-season signing after the third-year receiver was released by the Edmonton Elks, but he’s on the one-game injured list.

“We have pretty good chemistry in the room,” Schoen said of his fellow receivers. “I think we communicate pretty well with each other and so I think it’s going to be fun to get out there with those guys.”

Winnipeg’s defence also has some new looks as the club aims to make it to a sixth straight Grey Cup and end a three-game losing streak in the championship game.

Manitoba’s capital city is hosting this year’s Grey Cup on Nov. 16.

“It’s a huge motivation,” Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson said. “To have the biggest game of the season to be in your home, it’s an honour.”

Jefferson will have a different rush end on the line after James Vaughters was signed following four seasons during two stints with the Calgary Stampeders.

“We got a chance to build our camaraderie, build that chemistry, a little bit of togetherness,” Jefferson said of the defence in training camp.

“Running new plays, new defences, new personalities and things like that. Now we’ve got the chance to put that work that we built during camp and put that out here with live bullets.”

The defence will be going up against Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, who claimed the league’s top offensive honour for Week 1 after throwing for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-14 victory over Edmonton.

While running back Brady Oliveira should be Winnipeg’s workhorse again, the team signed tailback Peyton Logan. He’s expected to return kicks, but is on the one-game injured list. Rookie defensive back Trey Vaval will get the chance to shine in that role against the Lions.

Winnipeg fans will see another familiar face on the field Thursday, but on a different sideline.

Former Bombers offensive coordinator Buck Pierce left to become the Lions’ head coach.

“Probably a little of both,” Pierce said with a smile when asked if he expects to be heckled or congratulated by Winnipeg fans.

“But that’s expected. The passion of the fanbase here and the excitement for a new season, I’m sure I’ll hear both sides of that.”

Winnipeg 2024 record: 11-7, first West Division, lost Grey Cup to Toronto

Did you know?: Nic Demski is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. The last time a Canadian Bombers receiver racked up three of those milestone campaigns in a row was Gerald Wilcox in 1993-95.

Key additions: RB/KR Peyton Logan (Calgary), Rec Dillon Mitchell (Edmonton), DE James Vaughters (Calgary)

Key losses: Brandon Alexander (not re-signed), LB Adam Bighill (not re-signed), DB Tyrell Ford (Edmonton), Rec Kenny Lawler (Hamilton), Rec Drew Wolitarsky (Hamilton)

Players to watch: RB/KR Peyton Logan, RB Brady Oliveira, Rec Dalton Schoen, DE James Vaughters