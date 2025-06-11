Knoblauch contemplating tweaks to Oilers’ lineup for Game 4 of Stanley Cup final

See more sharing options

The Oilers could mix things up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday he’s contemplating at least one lineup change with Edmonton trailing the Florida Panthers 2-1 in the best-of-seven title series.

One potential switch for the Oilers, who are coming off a an undisciplined 6-1 defeat Monday, could see defenceman Troy Stecher draw in for John Klingberg.

Knoblauch declined to name his starting goaltender for Thursday after Stuart Skinner was pulled in the third period of Game 3.

Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, meanwhile, remains a question mark after missing Tuesday’s practice.

The 32-year-old with five goals and 13 assists in these playoffs was also a game-time decision Monday.